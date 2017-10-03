DeShone Kizer committed to doing whatever it takes to win for Cleveland Browns

Rookie quarterback DeShone Kizer is committed to doing whatever it takes to win for the Cleveland Browns. (Photo: Ken Blaze, Custom)

BEREA, Ohio -- Rookie DeShone Kizer understands the job of playing quarterback in the National Football league is about far more than just taking snaps from center and throwing passes to his skill-position teammates.

Although Kizer is trying to figure out the NFL game on the fly, he is committed to doing whatever is necessary to better his teammates and help the Cleveland Browns break a five-game losing streak dating back to the final game of the 2016 season.

“That is my job,” Kizer said after Monday’s film session. “They brought me here to play quarterback here, and they deemed me the starting quarterback Week 1. It is on me to make sure that I am doing whatever I can to help my teammates around me develop, as well as developing myself.”

With a pair of winless teams facing off in “The Battle of Ohio” between the Browns and Cincinnati Bengals, something had to give in the AFC North Division matchup at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Unfortunately, that something was the Browns’ defense against the Bengals (1-3).

Despite fumbling on the first drive of the game, Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton completed 25 of his 30 attempts for 286 yards and four touchdowns with no interceptions and spread the ball out to nine different players on the way to engineering a 31-7 victory over the Browns (0-4).

“These game plans, we are very confident walking in,” Kizer said. “The play calls are exactly as is. When you go in and watch the film, as I always say, it takes 11 guys executing their job.

“You can see throughout play by play that there are some lapses and some guys who aren’t necessarily doing their jobs in their best fashion. It is going to take for us always to continue to buy into those game plans and to simply do our jobs.”

Kizer completed just 16 of his 34 attempts for 118 yards with one interception and a 43.5 quarterback rating in the loss, and although “there is no sense of me shaking my confidence at all,” he is focused on learning what can be taken from the Browns’ fourth straight loss and apply it to this coming Sunday’s game against the New York Jets at FirstEnergy Stadium.

“Once again, it is all about doing whatever you can to eliminate turnovers,” Kizer said. “For me, the biggest part of that is making sure I understand the timing within the pocket and making sure that when it does start to collapse, you either find someone’s feet to throw the ball to, take off and run or throw the ball away.

“Completing the ball is all about doing whatever you can throughout the week to put the ball in the right spot at the right time and have a guy make a play. Completing passes in this league is difficult, and we see that each week. For us, it is about what can we do from Monday to Friday to Saturday to start completing more balls because quite frankly, it is unacceptable to be at the percentage that we are at right now.”

