DeShone Kizer: Hue Jackson remains positive despite struggles of rebuilding Cleveland Browns

CLEVELAND -- The Cleveland Browns entered a rebuilding process on January 3, 2016, and eight days later, they found their next head coach, Hue Jackson.

Since coming aboard as the Browns’ coach, Jackson has seen nothing but struggles, both on and off the field, and those issues have resulted in a 1-22 showing, including an 0-7 mark this season heading into Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings at Twickenham Stadium in London as a part of the 2017 NFL International Series.

Despite the struggles, Jackson has remained positive and committed to getting the franchise turned around.

“I think that is the most interesting thing about him,” Browns quarterback DeShone Kizer said. “Although we are not off to a great start and although we are not heading down the path that we thought we would in these first seven games, he is very committed to the process.

“He is very committed to seeing the things that we are doing and how close we are to turning this thing around. Obviously, we have had quite a few games that are one-possession games that could have easily gone our way.”

Including the 0-7 start to the 2017 season, the Browns are 1-22 since Sashi Brown took over as executive vice president of player personnel on January 3, 2016 and Jackson was hired eight days later.

Over the last three years, the Browns have gone 4-35, and the record has not been much better since Dee and Jimmy Haslam officially purchased the team in October of 2012.

In five seasons under Haslam’s majority ownership, the Browns have posted an NFL-worst 15-56 record. Factoring in the remaining games of the 2012 season after the sale was approved at an NFL Owners Meeting in Chicago, Haslam’s Browns have gone 19-61.

“Within those games that weren’t one possession, it is 100 percent us hurting ourselves,” Kizer said. “I think that continues to motivate him to just get over that hump because once we get our first win here, I think we are going to win for a long time.

“This system is doing very well, and it is just on us as an offense to complement the defense, who is playing really well right now, to make sure that we can turn these tough games and close matchups into victories.”

In his first six NFL starts, Kizer completed 93 of his 179 attempts (51.9 percent) for 965 yards with three touchdowns against 11 interceptions. Additionally, Kizer has taken 12 sacks for 63 lost yards and holds a 47.8 quarterback rating.

And because of Jackson’s commitment, Kizer wants to elevate his own play in order to get the team their first win of the year.

“It is about doing whatever I can to have a complete game,” Kizer said. “It has been almost a month since I have been able to go out and play in the second half and attempt to win a game.

“For me, it is about doing whatever I can to put ourselves in a position within the first two quarters to keep the game close so that when we come out, we can actually come out with a good finish and win a game.”

