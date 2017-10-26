WKYC
Close

DeShone Kizer: Latest start opportunity to 'get it right' for Cleveland Browns

Matthew Florjancic, WKYC 5:28 PM. EDT October 26, 2017

CLEVELAND -- In the last three games, Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback DeShone Kizer has spent nearly eight full  quarters on the bench watching second-year signal-callers Kevin Hogan and Cody Kessler play against the New York Jets, Houston Texans and Tennessee Titans.

Despite struggling with turnovers throughout the first six starts of his career, Kizer will reassume the starting quarterback role in Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings at Twickenham Stadium in London in the 2017 NFL International Series.

“It is another opportunity to go out there and get it right for once,” Kizer said. “For me, it is about taking these opportunities that Coach (Hue Jackson) has been able to give me in a league where not a lot of guys get these and maximizing it for once.”

The No. 52 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft out of the University of Notre Dame, Kizer started the first five games of the season for the Browns, but was pulled from a 17-14 loss to the Jets at FirstEnergy Stadium after struggling through a turnover-plagued first-half and remained on the sideline for a 33-17 loss to the Texans at NRG Stadium in Houston.

Kizer was reinserted into the starting lineup against the Titans last Sunday, but was again taken out of the lineup midway through the 12-9 loss.

During the second half, Jackson benched Kizer for the second time in three weeks, this time in favor of Kessler. Kizer completed 12 of his 20 attempts for 114 yards, but threw two more interceptions and has a league-high 11 passing turnovers in just six starts this season.

“You don’t ever have to worry about me not bringing aggressiveness,” Kizer said. “That is who I am. My instincts are always going to want to push the ball down the field, but also, accepting that not putting the ball in harm’s way is the best thing for us.

“I think that in the first half, up until that last throw of the first half in the last game is exactly who I want to be as a quarterback. The guy who is stringing together good drives, putting the ball in our playmakers’ hands and creating some positive drives for us to make sure that we can put ourselves in position to win a game.”

In his first six NFL starts, Kizer completed 93 of his 179 attempts (51.9 percent) for 965 yards with three touchdowns against 11 interceptions. Additionally, Kizer has taken 12 sacks for 63 lost yards and holds a 47.8 quarterback rating.

“It has been pretty disappointing to have a start the way that we have had,” Kizer said. “My ultimate goal was to come here and win games for this team and represent this organization the right way, and I haven’t been on that path. It is about accepting what has happened in these first seven weeks and doing something different to change that.

“It is a productivity-based industry, so I am sure that if I go out there and I am not producing the way I am going to, you are going to have the same results. It is about doing whatever I can this week and making sure that when I am out there, I am producing and obviously, attacking the biggest mistake, and that is turnovers.”

© 2017 WKYC-TV

WKYC

Spencer Drango focuses on doing what's necessary to protect blindside of Cleveland Browns QBs

WKYC

Vikings coach Mike Zimmer: Hue Jackson will turn around Cleveland Browns

WKYC

DeShone Kizer: Leaders can't create distractions for Cleveland Browns

WKYC

Hue Jackson not yet ruling out Myles Garrett for Cleveland Browns' London game

WKYC

Cleveland Browns unveil new soccer-inspired logo for trip to London

WKYC

Hue Jackson, Cleveland Browns adjust to life without left tackle Joe Thomas

WKYC

3Sports Podcast: Talking Cleveland Browns dysfunction and Cleveland Cavaliers optimism

WKYC

Hue Jackson doesn't feel like he's coaching for his job as coach of Cleveland Browns

WKYC

Cleveland Browns DL Myles Garrett placed in NFL Concussion Protocol

WKYC

Cleveland Browns to start DeShone Kizer against Minnesota Vikings

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories