Deshone Kizer named Cleveland Browns starting quarterback 

The Cleveland Browns have made a quarterback decision.

Rookie Deshone Kizer has been named the starting quarterback.

The organization took to Twitter Sunday to make the announcement.

The decision comes just one day after Kizer's first pre-season start against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

According to WKYC's Ben Axelrod, this is quite a big deal.

DeShone Kizer will be the first rookie younger than 28 years old to start at quarterback for the Browns in week 1 since they returned in '99 — Ben Axelrod (@BenAxelrod) August 27, 2017

The Cleveland Browns are set to take on the Pittsburgh Steelers in the season opener on September 10.

