Deshone Kizer named Cleveland Browns starting quarterback 

The Cleveland Browns have made a quarterback decision.
Rookie Deshone Kizer has been named the starting quarterback.
The organization took to Twitter Sunday to make the announcement.
OFFICIAL.— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) August 27, 2017
DeShone Kizer is QB1. pic.twitter.com/JOibbrF7im
The decision comes just one day after Kizer's first pre-season start against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
According to WKYC's Ben Axelrod, this is quite a big deal.
DeShone Kizer will be the first rookie younger than 28 years old to start at quarterback for the Browns in week 1 since they returned in '99— Ben Axelrod (@BenAxelrod) August 27, 2017
The Cleveland Browns are set to take on the Pittsburgh Steelers in the season opener on September 10.
