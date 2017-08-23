DeShone Kizer named starting quarterback for Cleveland Browns against Tampa Bay Buccaneers

(Photo: Getty Images) (Photo: 2017 Getty Images)

BEREA, Ohio -- DeShone Kizer has been named the starting quarterback for the Cleveland Browns in game three of the NFL preseason against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Coach Hue Jackson released a statement about Kizer's position early Wednesday morning.

This morning, I informed our quarterbacks that DeShone will be our starter for the third preseason game against Tampa. He has made a lot of progress by investing the time necessary to learn our offense, working hard to improve on his fundamentals while also effectively moving the offense in preseason games. Development is so important for a young quarterback, this is the next step he needs to take and he deserves this opportunity. We are very excited about seeing DeShone in the role of starter for this week, as he is certainly positioning himself well to earn the starting job heading into the regular season.

Much like DeShone, Brock, Cody and Kevin have worked extremely hard throughout training camp and have helped create a very supportive environment in our quarterback room. They’ve pushed each other, worked well together and we expect that to continue.

The battle with the Buccaneers takes place Saturday, Aug. 26 in Florida. The final preseason game is also on the road against the Chicago Bears on Aug. 31.

The official start of the season happens Sunday, Sept. 10 against the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Brock Osweiler was starting quarterback for the first two preseason games, both of which the Browns won.

