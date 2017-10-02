DeShone Kizer: There is no quit in the Cleveland Browns

Despite questions to the contrary from opponents, rookie quarterback DeShone Kizer says there is no quit in the Cleveland Browns. (Photo: Ken Blaze, Custom)

BEREA, Ohio -- Following Sunday’s 31-7 win over the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium, Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Adam Jones said Coach Hue Jackson could not do much with the talent on the Browns’ roster.

Rookie quarterback DeShone Kizer addressed those comments after breaking down game film on Monday and had some pointed words for the veteran defensive back, whom he and the Browns will face again at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati on Sunday, November 26.

“He is not in our locker room,” Kizer said. “He doesn’t know what the talent looks like. He doesn’t know the grind that we put in. He doesn’t know the camaraderie that we have. I look forward to hearing his comments once we do figure this out.”

The Browns have started the 2017 season with an 0-4 record, including three losses within the AFC North Division at home against the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cincinnati Bengals, as well as a road game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium.

Despite their early-season struggles, Kizer feels the team is still committed to getting an organization that is 1-19 over their last 20 games on the right track.

“No one is quitting around here,” Kizer said. “This organization has done a really good job of bringing in a lot of guys who truly love this game. You can see in this locker room how much people are about doing whatever they can to help this team. There are not too many egos around here.

“Everyone is all about winning and doing whatever they can to execute their job. If we can continue to do that and continue to put ourselves in an opportunity to win games on Sunday by a good week of preparation. Then, hopefully, we will start getting back to what we want to do.”

According to Kizer, the Browns have stuck together because of the fight shown within their games, the young players on the roster continuing to improve and the camaraderie among the teammates.

“Yes, we are all disappointed because we are all competitive, we all want to win, but everyone is just as excited as the weeks prior to get back out there and to do whatever we can to get back out there and win,” Kizer said.

“That was quarter one and we started off 0-4. It is what it is, but it is on us now to be pros and to flush it and do whatever we can to make sure that quarter two goes better than quarter one.”

In order to get back on track, Kizer says the Browns have to block out the negativity that comes along with a fourth straight loss and 13th consecutive within the AFC North Division dating back to a 31-10 setback against the Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium on Thursday, November 5, 2015.

“We are very optimistic,” Kizer said. “We are looking forward to getting back out there and flushing this behind us and doing whatever we can this week to be a better team because obviously, what we have done in these past couple of weeks out in the game field isn’t enough to win in this league.”

