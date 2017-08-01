DeShone Kizer 'truly privileged' to work with Cleveland Browns starters

Rookie quarterback DeShone Kizer feels "truly privileged" to work with the Cleveland Browns' starters. (Photo: Custom)

BEREA, Ohio -- Quarterback DeShone Kizer may be a rookie with the Cleveland Browns, but he is getting an opportunity to compete for the starting job throughout training camp.

Despite being the least-tenured quarterback of the four on the Browns’ training-camp roster, Kizer has gotten to work with the projected starters over the first five days of on-field work at the team’s Berea headquarters.

“I’ve gotten a lot of work with the ones, and I truly am privileged to have that opportunity to go out there with some veteran guys and try to develop myself,” Kizer said. “I’m just trying to control what I can control, and right now, I’ve not really set my goals to be a starter at a certain time, just continue to learn as fast as I can and allow Coach Jackson to make his decision.”

In his two years as a starter at Notre Dame, the 6-foot-4, 230-pound Kizer completed 423 of his 696 attempts for 5,809 yards and 47 touchdowns against 19 interceptions.

Pressed into service because of an injury to Malik Zaire during the 2015 season, Kizer completed 211 of his 335 attempts for 2,884 yards and 21 touchdowns against 10 interceptions over 13 games with the Fighting Irish.

During a 4-8 season in 2016, Kizer battled through coaching issues to complete 212 of his 361 attempts for 2,925 yards and 26 touchdowns against nine interceptions despite being sacked 25 times behind Notre Dame's struggling offensive line.

Despite the struggles of 2016, Kizer was a second-round pick of the Browns in the 2017 NFL Draft, and he was committed to making improvements in his game, even after the team concluded the offseason program in mid-June.

Along with teammate Cody Kessler, Kizer headed to California to work with renowned quarterbacks coach Tom House.

“There’s quite a few guys who have played in Coach Jackson’s systems who go out there and spent time with him, so I thought it was a no-brainer to go out and spend time with the guys who have taught guys to have success with Coach Jackson’s system,” Kizer said.

“I learned quite a bit about myself and some of the bio-mechanics behind being a good thrower, as well as the right mental process that you need to have to continue to have success under Coach Jackson.”

‪#Browns QB @DKizer_14 on how he's learning the new playbook #3Browns #BrownsCamp‬ A post shared by Matt Florjancic (@mattflosports) on Jul 28, 2017 at 9:42am PDT

Although Kizer has had success in the past, he literally worked on developing his game from the ground up while out in California with House.

“It’s all about making sure that you are getting good ground-first production to get the ball out with good accuracy, with good speed and understand who you are as a passer and everything that goes into throwing,” Kizer said.

“If I could go up there and preach at all, he wouldn’t be Tom House because everyone would be able to go out and do it. But there’s so much that he knows when it comes to throwing and the bio-mechanics of throwing that allows us to be more accurate, be more consistent and have the velocity to be a good quarterback.”

© 2017 WKYC-TV