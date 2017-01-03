Despite 1-15 record, Cleveland Browns confident future is bright

Despite a 1-15 record during the 2016 season, the Cleveland Browns are confident their future is bright. (Photo: Charles LeClaire, Custom)

CLEVELAND -- The Cleveland Browns struggled to a 1-15 record during the 2016 regular season, and set franchise records for the longest losing streak to start a season, as well as the most consecutive setbacks.

But after snapping a 17-game losing streak dating back to last December with a Christmas Eve win over the San Diego Chargers and an overtime loss to the AFC North Division champion Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field Sunday, the players believe good things are on the horizon for an organization with just one playoff appearance since their return to the National Football League in 1999.

“We are never going to quit or give up,” Browns tight end Gary Barnidge said. “We were in games the whole year, and it is just going to improve. We are never going to deal with this type of season ever again.”

It was through the constant struggles of fighting back from challenges to win games that the Browns learned “what we need to work on,” according to running back George Atkinson III.

“We learned that it is hard to win in this league and just the experience and the lessons we have learned from this season to carry it on and make those wrongs right for next season,” Atkinson said.

“For sure, this whole season, we have been positive. The mood and the mission has not changed. We go here to be champions, regardless of the season you had last year. We could turn this season into a blessing by motivating us next season and knowing what we need to do to get better.”

Fresh off a Pro Bowl season in 2015, Barnidge was on the receiving end of 55 passes, which he turned into 612 yards and two touchdowns, all of which were significantly less than his production from a year ago, when he reached a contract extension with the franchise.

And although Barnidge’s individual production fell off as the Browns went through five different quarterbacks, he remains committed to the goal of turning around the fortunes of the organization throughout the offseason program and heading into training camp.

“It was a true testament to the coaches and to the veteran leadership on this team,” Barnidge said. “Everybody did a good job of holding everybody together and making sure nobody gave up because that is something you can’t do. We didn’t want that to happen because everybody is true to each other. We want to hold each other accountable and have each others’ backs.”