Five Takeaways from Day 5 of Cleveland Browns Training Camp

BEREA, Ohio -- The Cleveland Browns went into their first players’ day off in training camp with a physical day of work at the team’s headquarters in Berea Monday.

The Browns held their third straight padded practice in training camp, and the offense, as a whole, struggled with turnovers, sacks, and at times, an inability to score touchdowns in red-zone and two-minute drills.

Here are five takeaways from Day 5 of training camp.

DEFENSE WINS THE DAY

With Cody Kessler and Brock Osweiler at quarterback, the offense struggled to move the ball in the two-minute drill, and again, inside the 20-yard line.

Kessler was rushed out of the pocket on several snaps and threw away a few passes inside the 20-yard line before connecting a touchdown to wide receiver Kenny Britt. However, earlier in the two-minute drill, Kessler checked down to tight end Randall Telfer on a five-yard pass on fourth-and-24.

Later in the practice, Osweiler fired a pass into the end zone, but tight end David Njoku could not handle the football and it fell incomplete.

GARRETT GETS EXTENDED WORK

Rookie defensive lineman Myles Garrett was brought along slowly throughout the first four days of training camp, but he got extended work during Monday’s practice.

Garrett got into the backfield and disrupted several pass plays, but according to Jackson and the coaching staff, they had a much different sack count than the rookie edge rusher had.

“Absolutely, I am not giving him free sacks that he wants,” Browns coach Hue Jackson said. “No, obviously, he is doing a good job.

“He is rushing the passer. He has turned it up a little bit. He is in much better shape. He understands what we are expecting of him to do, and he is doing it, so that is what you are seeing. You are seeing a young player that is starting to get better and better and better within our scheme.”

SHELTON IS MAKING PROGRESS

Third-year lineman Danny Shelton registered 95 total tackles, 51 solo stops and 44 assists with just 1.5 sacks over his first two seasons in the National Football League after being selected with the No. 12 overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft out of University of Washington.

And in order to make more of an impact under new defensive coordinator Gregg Williams, Shelton shed weight and got into better condition, which has shown up in drills over the first five days of practice.

“He is doing well,” Jackson said. “Danny is one of our better players. As I said before, I expect those things from Danny. He has had a good camp. He has to continue to harness his temper. Danny is still Danny, but we love him for being that kind of Danny. We need that kind of Danny, too, but he has done a good job.”

NJOKU CONTINUES TO STRUGGLE

Although the Browns believe in Njoku’s skills, he struggled with ball security Friday and fumbled away two passes in team competitions.

While Njoku caught a touchdown pass Monday, he dropped another one at the goal line.

“We just have to fight through it,” Jackson said. “He just has to make those plays. He gets it. Trust me, he doesn’t want to drop the ball.

“Obviously, it happens, so we have to continue to work on it. He has to continue to get better at. The good thing is that he is getting open in those situations. Now, he has to finish the play. We will keep working on that and work through it.”

BRANTLEY OUT WITH SURGERY

Rookie defensive lineman Caleb Brantley missed Monday’s practice, and will be out of a little bit of time because of a broken finger. According to Jackson, Brantley has already had surgery to repair the damage.

“He will be out for a week or two or week-and-a-half or two,” Jackson said. “We will get him back. Nothing major. Those things happen. Your hand gets caught in something or something like that. Those things happen.”

