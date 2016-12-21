Former Brown urges team to not re-sign Terrelle Pryor

(Photo: Getty Images)

Former Browns wide receiver Brian Hartline had plenty of interesting things to say during an in-studio visit with Bruce Hooley (my former radio partner) on Columbus' 105.7 The Zone on Wednesday.

The Canton GlenOak graduate did not hold back on thoughts about his former Buckeye and Browns teammate Terrelle Pryor (thanks to Nate Ullrich from the Akron Beacon Journal/Ohio.com for transcribing):

“If I’m building a team, what is [Pryor]? Is he my No. 1? God, I hope not because let’s put it this way: For me, I want a guy day in and day out I know what I’m getting. You don’t know what you’re going to get. You don’t know who’s going to show up. You don’t know if he’s going to get in trouble. You don’t know if he’s going to smart off. I need stability. That’s so more important to me. I need a guy that runs routes. I need stability. I need constant production. Is he a No. 2? OK, yeah. I mean maybe. He kind of disappeared the last couple weeks."

“So I’m very apprehensive as a Cleveland Browns guy to give out a contract. Listen, you had one year. You’re a flash in the pan. You’re trying to tell me with a guy that had suspect personality characteristics, I’m going to go ahead and hand you a bunch of money but you’re going to work harder? Uh, I think I’m going to bet against that if I’m a betting man.”

On Browns Executive Vice President of Football Operations, Sashi Brown:

"We had a weird rapport. at least for me. I'm not saying he's not a football guy. But when you have a guy that's done it and been around and evaluating, there's a different rapport. You feel like you're able to go up there and ask what do you think? What can I do better? You want their opinion. When I hear 'we're going to do things differently around here,' what does that mean? The atmosphere is a little different."

On his somewhat abrupt release by the Browns in May:

"I came in on a Monday, went through practice at 8:00 a.m., then we had our media day activities. Put the uniforms on to do things for the Jumbotron. They cut me after that was done at 12:30 p.m. That's how respectful they (the Browns) are. So they made me go through a full workout, media day, and then I'm cut. Sashi Brown told me, 'we think this is better for you.'"