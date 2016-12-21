Former Brown urges team to not re-sign Terrelle Pryor

Former Browns wide receiver Brian Hartline had plenty of interesting things to say during an in-studio visit with Bruce Hooley (my former radio partner) on Columbus' 105.7 The Zone on Wednesday.
The Canton GlenOak graduate did not hold back on thoughts about his former Buckeye and Browns teammate Terrelle Pryor (thanks to Nate Ullrich from the Akron Beacon Journal/Ohio.com for transcribing):
“If I’m building a team, what is [Pryor]? Is he my No. 1? God, I hope not because let’s put it this way: For me, I want a guy day in and day out I know what I’m getting. You don’t know what you’re going to get. You don’t know who’s going to show up. You don’t know if he’s going to get in trouble. You don’t know if he’s going to smart off. I need stability. That’s so more important to me. I need a guy that runs routes. I need stability. I need constant production. Is he a No. 2? OK, yeah. I mean maybe. He kind of disappeared the last couple weeks."
