Former Browns CB K'Waun Williams signs with 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers have come to terms with former Browns CB K'Waun Williams on a one-year contract on Wednesday.
The team made the announcement official on their Twitter site:
The #49ers announced they have signed CB K'Waun Williams to a one-year deal.— San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) February 22, 2017
Williams played two seasons in Cleveland (2014-15), appearing in 26 games (10 starts) and registering 69 tackles, 10 passes defensed, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and 2.0 sacks.
The Browns waived Williams in August of 2016 after a dispute over an ankle injury. Williams was fined and issued a two-week suspension for refusing to play in the Browns' preseason opener against Green Bay. Williams opted for ankle surgery after failing a physical with the Chicago Bears.
Williams has a grievance hearing in a case against the Browns set for May, according to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com.
