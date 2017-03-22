Former Browns QB Bernie Kosar makes insensitive remark about Dwight Clark's ALS

MIAMI GARDENS, FL - SEPTEMBER 25: Former Cleveland Browns quarterback Bernie Kosar talks with Hall of Fame running back Jim Brown before the start of the game against the Miami Dolphins on September 25, 2016 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo: Eric Espada, 2016 Getty Images)

CLEVELAND - Former Browns quarterback Bernie Kosar joined ESPN 850 WKNR's 'The Really Big Show' for an in-studio interview on Wednesday, and made a joke about former team executive and NFL wide receiver Dwight Clark's recent diagnosis of ALS.

Kosar, who has dealt with his own post-career health issues, was asked by host Tony Rizzo how he's been feeling lately. "I have a meeting after this with a chemist and a scientist, that holistic work I've been doing for health,'' he responded.

He continued, “We had a bad weekend with Gayle Sayers being diagnosed, Dwight Clark with ALS,” Kosar said. “I can make a joke about his struggles in picking players when he was here. It almost makes me wonder if maybe it started earlier.”

A sound effect of a rim shot followed.

Clark said in a statement that he didn’t begin feeling the physical symptoms of ALS (also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease) until September 2015

According to the Muscular Dystrophy Association, only a small percentage of people with ALS meet the criteria for an official diagnosis of dementia. Approximately half of all people with ALS won’t exhibit any cognitive or behavioral disruptions throughout the course of their disease.

© 2017 WKYC-TV