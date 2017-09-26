Former Cleveland Browns RB Trent Richardson signs with CFL's Saskatchewan Roughriders

Former Cleveland Browns running back Trent Richardson will resume his career with the CFL's Saskatchewan Roughriders. (Photo: Jason Miller, Custom)

CLEVELAND -- Former Cleveland Browns running back Trent Richardson has signed with the Saskatchewan Roughriders of the Canadian Football League, the team announced Tuesday afternoon.

With starter Cameron Marshall working his way through a knee injury and Keinan LaFrance struggling to a 48.6 yards-per-game average over his three starts, the Roughriders reached an agreement with Richardson, who was on the team’s Negotiation List since August.

The Roughriders (6-6) are currently in fourth place in the five-team West Division of the CFL. Currently, the Roughriders, who are 5-2 over their last seven games, are in the crossover (wildcard) spot for the playoffs and have six games remaining in the regular season.

Originally, the holdup of an agreement in the summer was the fact that Richardson wanted just a one-year deal, figuring he would prove himself in the CFL and then, earn his way back into the National Football League.

The No. 3 overall pick in the 2012 NFL Draft out of the University of Alabama, Richardson had a promising rookie season for the Browns, rushing for 950 yards and 11 touchdowns on 267 carries and turning 51 receptions into 367 yards and one score.

Richardson set franchise rookie records for rushing yards (950), total offensive yards (1,317) rushing touchdowns (11) and points scored (72). Additionally, Richardson matched the rookie record for 100-yard rushing games (three), which was set by William Green in the 2002 season.

During the 2012 season, Richardson finished in the top five among all NFL rookies in scoring, receptions, rushing yards, scrimmage yards and first downs.

In two games with the Browns in 2013, Richardson rushed for 105 yards and caught seven passes for 51 yards, but was abruptly traded to the Indianapolis Colts just days ahead of Cleveland’s Week 3 win over the Minnesota Vikings in Minneapolis.

Richardson rushed for 977 yards and six touchdowns with another 494 yards and one score coming on 55 receptions in 29 career games with the Colts.

In his three-year NFL career with the Browns and Colts (2012-2014), Richardson rushed for 2,032 yards and 17 touchdowns and gained 912 yards with two scores on 113 receptions.

Richardson was cut by the Colts in March of 2015, but signed a two-year deal with the Oakland Raiders just five days later. However, Richardson was cut at the end of training camp and spent the entire 2015 season out of the NFL.

Richardson tried another comeback with the Baltimore Ravens in April of 2016, but was cut early in training camp less than four months later.

© 2017 WKYC-TV