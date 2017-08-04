Four reasons why Cleveland Browns believe Myles Garrett will be NFL success

Rookie defensive end Myles Garrett hustles down the field during a drill at Cleveland Browns Training Camp. (Photo: Matt Florjancic, Custom)

CLEVELAND -- The initial returns on the Cleveland Browns’ investment in Myles Garrett have been positive, according to teammates and coaches alike.

Following a 1-15 season in 2016, the Browns sought out the best player they could find with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, and that search led to the selection of Garrett, a standout defensive end at Texas A&M.

Over the first seven practices in training camp and the Orange and Brown Scrimmage at FirstEnergy Stadium, Garrett has made positive impressions, and here are four reasons why the Browns believe his future is bright in the National Football League.

GOOD SHOWING IN ONE-ON-ONE DRILLS

On Wednesday, Garrett was elevated to the first-team defense, and as such, that meant getting the opportunity to compete, one-on-one, with 10-time Pro Bowl left tackle Joe Thomas in 11-on-11 drills.

Even though the veteran got the best of the rookie on a couple snaps, Garrett got by Thomas on one of the plays and sacked quarterback Cody Kessler.

“He is pretty fast,” Thomas said. “It will be fun to see him out there in a game situation when the live bullets are flying. I think he is going to do a good job. There is one thing that you can’t teach, and that is speed.

“As an edge rusher, if you have speed, you can make things difficult for a tackle or quarterback because that is one area that you can’t teach. You can teach pass-rushing moves, but if you have a guy that is just fast, it makes a tackle’s life difficult the whole game.”

BOUNCE BACK FROM INJURY

Throughout the 2016 season, Garrett was hampered by a high ankle sprain, but he healed enough to shine at the NFL Scouting Combine and earn his way to the No. 1 overall pick in the draft.

Then, in the offseason program, Garrett suffered another lower-body injury, but fought through it enough to make it to training camp healthy.

“Myles is coming on just like we expected,” defensive line coach Clyde Simmons said. “Coming from whatever was bothering him in the spring, he is showing up. He is doing the same things that I ask of him and everything I ask of him. He is showing flashes every day. He is showing something special every day. I have nothing but good things to think about Myles.”

EXTRA WORK

In 34 games over his three years at Texas A&M, Garrett registered 141 total tackles, including 81 solo stops and 60 assists, with 31.0 quarterback sacks, seven forced fumbles, one recovery, five passes defended and one interception.

But Garrett is doing far more than resting on his past accomplishments, as he puts himself through 100-yard sprints after every training-camp practice.

“I didn’t tell him to do that,” Simmons said. “That is one thing I admired about the young man. He does a lot of things on his own. He is not one of those complacent rookies where he is sitting back and just going through the motions of practice. He works at what he is doing, he asks the right questions and he does the right things all of the time.”

PLAYING WITH HUMILITY

The Browns knew Garrett was a good player with the ability to be an impactful defender, but what they have come to realize is the standout pass rusher prefers to do his talking on the field.

According to teammates and coaches alike, Garrett is a quiet kid, one who goes about his business with a quiet, calm approach and a desire to improve his skills every time he touches the field.

“Myles the person, he’s a guy that doesn’t say much,” Browns linebacker Christian Kirksey said. “He’s a guy that will go work hard, prove he can be on this team.”

Browns coach Hue Jackson added, “It is outstanding. I give credit to our executive team because we drafted the right one in my opinion.”

© 2017 WKYC-TV