The Madden 18 video game won't be released until August 25, but you can already see what each player in the next edition of the EA Sports series will be rated.

Earlier this week, sports gaming analyst Bryan Wiedey (@PastaPadre) revealed every player rating that will be included in this year's version of the game. You can see the player ratings for the entirety of the Cleveland Browns roster here.

As you can tell, superstars to play with when selecting Cleveland will be few and far between. Offensive tackle Joe Thomas ranks as the Browns' highest rated player with a 92 overall and four of Cleveland's top five players are offensive linemen.

But while the team's highest rated skill players this year are running back Isaiah Crowell and wide receiver Kenny Britt (82 overall each), there are some bright spots to be found on the Browns roster. For instance, defensive end Myles Garrett is the game's highest rated rookie with an 83 overall, while fellow first-round selections David Njoku (78) and Jabrill Peppers (76) possess plenty of potential.

It's also worth noting that the three quarterbacks vying for Cleveland's starting job -- Brock Osweiler, Cody Kessler and DeShone Kizer -- each lay claim to a 75 overall rating in this year's game. Rosters are typically updated on a weekly basis via online download.

You can find the top five players at each position in Madden 18 on the EA Sports website.

