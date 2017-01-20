Gregg Williams: Browns' defense to be 'Cleveland-based'

Not worried about a 4-3 or 3-4 front, new coordinator Gregg Williams says the Browns' defense will be "Cleveland-based." (Photo: Derick E. Hingle, Custom)

CLEVELAND -- Since Gregg Williams took over for Ray Horton as the defensive coordinator of the Cleveland Browns earlier this month, there has been plenty of talk about whether the team would switch from a 3-4 alignment that they have run since the 2009 season over to a 4-3 scheme.



Whether the team runs a 3-4 or 4-3, Williams wants the alignment to be known as the Browns’ defense because of their effectiveness at executing the assignments.



“Cleveland-based,” Williams said at his introductory press conference Thursday. “The reason being is this, I have 42 words that add up to the 11 that trot out to the field. You guys that have studied me before, we’ll play 4-3 and 3-4 in the same game.



“Three-three, 3-2, 4-1, 4-2, bear, big on five-down, big on six-down, big on more linebackers, little on more DBs. I have 42 packages of defense. Now everywhere I go, I don’t do them all.”



Rather than getting caught up in the names attached to the Browns’ schemes, Williams wants everyone in the defensive meeting rooms focused on doing what is necessary to get to and stop the ball.



“Coaches sit in a room and we waste so much time wondering what the word is,” Williams said. “I have the words already. I’ve been doing it for so long. So boom, this 11 guys, boom this 11 guys, trot out there. Then, what you all will see is how much we play those types of schemes or packages is based on the AFC North.



“It’s based on what the offenses are pulling out there and we have to play defense on. I’m also not afraid to make sure all of the other people are going to have to work on things that I’m never going to call. They’ve got to practice all week long on 4-3, 3-4, 2-2, all of that kind of stuff, and I’m not even going to do it next week, so that’s okay too.”



Last season, the Browns ranked near the bottom of the NFL in several statistical categories, most notably points, yards and rushing yards allowed.



On the field for the fourth-most plays in the NFL, 1,067, this past season, the Browns allowed 392.4 yards and 22.8 first downs per game, and surrendered third-down conversions on 45.1 percent of their opponents’ attempts. Also, the Browns’ 26 sacks tied for the second fewest in the NFL.



And in order to change around the defense, Williams wants a group of aggressive players committed to making the Browns more competitive and effective every time they step onto the field, whether it is a game or practice.



“We are going to play defense as much as we can in an attacking way of playing defense,” Williams said. “As much as we can to have the offense react off of us. There is kind of a misnomer out there, of where the defense has to wait for the offense to move to decide how we’re going to keep them surrounded, and do not let them go by us.”

