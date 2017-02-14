Haslam's company accused of cheating the feds

CLEVELAND, OH - SEPTEMBER 27: Owner of the Cleveland Browns Jimmy Haslam looks on prior to the game against the Oakland Raiders at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 27, 2015 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo: Jason Miller/Getty Images, 2015 Getty Images)

KNOXVILLE, TN - Jimmy Haslam’s Pilot Flying J is back in the headlines.

The Knoxville News-Sentinel is reporting there are new allegations from a whistleblower who claims the company may have also cheated the U.S. Postal Service.

John Verble is a former broker at Morgan Stanley Smith Barney’s branch in Knoxville and said he wore a wire that kicked off the FBI probe and raid of Pilot Flying J back in 2013.

The company was accused of defrauding customers of rebates they were entitled to for fuel purchases.

Jimmy Haslam, who owns the Cleveland Browns, said he never knew anything about it. Ten employees since pleaded guilty while eight others are awaiting trial.

The complaint marks the first time that Pilot Flying J has been accused of cheating the government. It is still not clear by how much the postal service may have been swindled.

An attorney for the company calls it a lie.

John Verble has appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court to hear the case and should have answer within a few months.

He has also asked for Whistleblower Protection, which has been denied.

According to the Knoxville News-Sentinel, Verble claimed his cooperation with the FBI cost him a high-paying job.

Whistleblower status could help him gain recourse.

