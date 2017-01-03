Hue Jackson, Browns coaching staff to coach South team at Senior Bowl

(Photo: Getty Images)

Browns Head Coach Hue Jackson and his staff will have an up-close look at many of the top players available for the 2017 NFL Draft.

Jackson and the Browns staff will coach the South squad at the Reese's Senior Bowl on January 28 in Mobile, Alabama.

John Fox and the staff of the Chicago Bears will coach the North team.

In a statement posted on the Reese's Senior Bowl website, Jackson says “I’m excited about coaching the Senior Bowl,” Jackson said. “They really do an outstanding job of getting great players to participate in the game. Obviously, this can be really beneficial to our organization by spending a week coaching some of the best players in college football while we are preparing for the draft. I always say coaching is all about teaching and putting players in the best environment to succeed. I really look at this as an opportunity to help these young men be at their best during a week in which they get to showcase their talents to the entire National Football League.”

Former Browns General Manager Phil Savage added, "Jackson has a sterling reputation as an innovative offensive mind and is motivated to turn the Browns around,“ Savage said. “So, this is an ideal situation for Cleveland to get a head start on the 2017 NFL Draft. He and his staff will do a great job with these all-star prospects."

The last time a Browns coaching staff took charge of a Senior Bowl team was in 1993, when Bill Belichick was the Head Coach of the Browns.