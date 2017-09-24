Hue Jackson challenges Kenny Britt, other Cleveland Browns WRs to step up in Corey Coleman's absence

Cleveland Browns coach Hue Jackson has challenged veteran Kenny Britt (18) and other wide receivers to step up in Corey Coleman's absence. (Photo: Scott Galvin, Custom)

CLEVELAND -- Wide receiver Kenny Britt has had a rough introduction to the Cleveland Browns.

A 1,000-yard receiver with the Los Angeles Rams in 2016, Britt has just two catches for 15 yards with multiple drops and penalties in key situations over the first two games of the year, which were losses to the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 1 and Baltimore Ravens on the road last Sunday.

As such, Britt was one of many receivers challenged to raise their levels of play by Browns coach Hue Jackson in the week leading up to Sunday’s game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

“Absolutely, I have challenged our guys every day, and I have challenged him that he needs to step up and make plays, and I think he will, I really do,” Jackson said.

“Again, this is where we are. We have to make some plays and we understand that these are the guys that we have and Kenny is the elder statesman in that room and I think he will raise up and help lead these young guys and we will go play good this week.”

Jackson’s message got through to Britt, who appreciated the “man-to-man” style with which it was delivered.

“To step up, let me get my energy into practice and the film room, on and off the field, and in the classroom because we are moving down a path that we don’t believe we were going to go,” Britt said.

“Oh and 2 is not where we wanted to be, and it is not where we are going to stay. As long as we do the right things and do the small things that we have been missing the last two games, I believe that we can be contending in this league.”

The Browns will need Britt to step up even more since they got news of wide receiver Corey Coleman needing surgery to repair a broken bone in his right hand, which was the same hand he suffered a broken bone in during the lead-up to Week 3 of the 2016 season.

“We all need to come together to pick up the slack because we know how important he is to this offense and to this receiver room,” Britt said. “We all just have to band together and be operating as one unit.

“Doing the right things. Just doing all of the small things. And that is what has been killing us the last two weeks -- the details, the days, finishing on certain plays and things like that. That is something that we have been doing since OTAs and camp. We took a step back from that, and we need to just get back.”

