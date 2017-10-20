Hue Jackson: Cleveland Browns are here to win

Coach Hue Jackson everyone associated with the Cleveland Browns is here to win. (Photo: Kim Klement, Custom)

CLEVELAND -- The seventh week of the regular season began with Thursday’s game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Oakland Raiders in Oakland, and the Cleveland Browns find themselves as one of just two winless teams in the National Football League.

However, despite the lack of success, the Browns remain focused on what needs to be done throughout the week to ensure the best chances to win on Sundays.

“We want to win,” Browns coach Hue Jackson said. “Losing is unacceptable for us, for our fans, for everybody involved. Nobody has come here to lose. We came here to win. That is what we are chasing, and we are going to keep chasing that.”

After last week’s 33-17 loss to the Houston Texans on the road, the Browns will return to FirstEnergy Stadium for Sunday’s game against the Tennessee Titans.

Counting last week’s loss in Houston, Sunday’s meeting with the Titans will be the Browns’ only home game in Cleveland for a six-week span, as they will head to London for their game against the Minnesota Vikings at Twickenham Stadium (October 28) ahead of the bye week (November 5), and then, travel to Detroit (November 12) before returning home against the Jacksonville Jaguars (November 19).

“It is another opportunity for our guys to get back out there in front of our fans,” Jackson said. “We appreciate all of our fans and them being there for us, especially during this tough time. At the same time, we are going to go out there on Sunday and play our tails off.”

At 0-6, the Browns find themselves in last place in the AFC North Division and on the wrong side of the worst point differential in the league.

For the second straight year, the Browns are winless through the first six weeks of the season and 1-21 since Sashi Brown took over as executive vice president of player personnel on January 3, 2016 and overhauled the roster by more than 80 percent in 18 months.

In the last three years, the Browns have gone 4-34 overall and 1-14 against AFC North Division foes.

In five seasons under Haslam’s majority ownership, the Browns have posted an NFL-worst 15-55 record. Factoring in the remaining games of the 2012 season after the sale was approved at an NFL Owners Meeting in Chicago, Haslam’s Browns have gone 19-60.

“Guys’ spirits are high,” Jackson said. “They are excited about playing, and we are going to go and see if we can play better than what we have. To a man, we know we need to do that and do it better in all areas, continue to coach better, play better, prepare better, and then, have it manifest itself on Sunday when the game comes.”

