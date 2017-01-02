Hue Jackson: Cleveland Browns coaches, execs 'in lock step'

Despite reports to the contrary, Hue Jackson says the Cleveland Browns coaches and executives are "in lock step." (Photo: Ken Blaze, Custom)

CLEVELAND -- The Cleveland Browns finished off a 1-15 season with a 27-24 overtime loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field on Sunday afternoon, and reports of friction within the organization came to light.

However, both owner Jimmy Haslam and coach Hue Jackson denied those rumors from CBS Sports reporter Jason La Canfora, saying that there was no truth about Jackson going to Haslam to request a football purist be added to a front office run by analytics personnel.

“Me and Sashi are in lock step trying to get this organization, this football team to be the best,” Jackson said. “We’re going to get there. That’s all I can tell you. I don’t want to answer any more questions about this and that. We are together. We know what we’re doing. We’ve got work to do.

“We’ve got to get better at what we’re doing. We all understand that, and this is hurtful for the whole organization, not just me, but Sashi and Jimmy and Dee and Paul (DePodesta) and Andrew (Berry), too. We’re all in this together, and there is no divide here. We just need to get better, and that’s what we need to do from the top down, and we’ll do that.”

Following the Browns’ 13th straight loss to the Steelers at Heinz Field, Haslam spoke with the media for five minutes, much of which he used to praise the front office and coaching staff for putting together a team that fought through a 14-game losing streak at the start of the year only to beat the San Diego Chargers and push the AFC North Division champions to overtime.

“I think this time last year, we said this was going to be multi-year rebuild,” Haslam said. “It is. Has this year been harder than we thought it would be? Yes, but I promise you this: We will work hard. I think we’ve got the right people in place.

“There’s really three keys going forward, it’s not that complicated. We’ve got to execute, and the three things we’ve got to execute are this: No. 1, we’ve got to re-sign our key players. No. 2, we’ve got to be appropriately aggressive in free agency, and No. 3, we’ve got to have a great draft.”

With the Browns suffering through a 1-15 season, the worst in franchise history, Jackson knows there is no shortage of work that needs to be done in the offseason to get the organization to a point where they will win consistently.

But despite the struggles, Jackson feels the Browns are “heading in the right direction.”

“I know that’s their charge,” Jackson said. “That’s my charge, and that’s what we’re going to do. It’s not going to be easy decisions we have to make, but there’s going to be some that we have to make to get this organization up to where it needs to be. I feel comfortable that the support is there and that’s what we’ll do.”