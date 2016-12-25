Hue Jackson: Cleveland Browns deserved win over Chargers

Cleveland Browns cornerback Tramon Williams (22) and strong safety Briean Boddy-Calhoun (20) celebrate as San Diego Chargers kicker Josh Lambo (2) bows his head after missing a field goal at the end of regulation at FirstEnergy Stadium. (Photo: Ken Blaze, Custom)

CLEVELAND -- For 15 weeks, the Cleveland Browns remained committed to the work that needed to be done, and yet, they came up empty through the first 14 games of the 2016 regular season.



But all those struggles were finally rewarded with a victory, a 20-17 win over the San Diego Chargers at FirstEnergy Stadium on Christmas Eve. With the win over the Chargers, the Browns snapped two losing streaks, one for the most consecutive setbacks in franchise history (17) and the other for the most losses to start a season (14).



“Happy for the guys,” Browns coach Hue Jackson said. “They deserve it. They have worked hard all year. This is the first opportunity they have to taste victory. It still was not easy, as you can see. It is a grind for us, but that is the kind of game I knew it would be.



“Our players kept fighting, and we were able to get it done. We did some really good things in the first half. Our defense, we were holding on a little bit. In the second half, our defense started making stops. Then, all of the sudden, we got a little discombobulated on offense.



“The guys kept fighting. That is what they have been all year. They fight, and sometimes, we don’t fight the way we want to, but they do continue to stay with it and stick to it. This is what happens when you stick to it. In the end, you find a way to win a game. That is what is needed.”



Just as he did throughout the last several weeks when it came to answering questions about what was holding the team together despite the constant struggles, Jackson credited the veteran leadership in the locker room.



And Jackson started, first and foremost, with the most tenured Browns player, 10-time Pro Bowl left tackle Joe Thomas, following the win.



“This is not for me,” Jackson said. “This is about them. We have a long way to go to get where I want our organization and our football team to get, but it is about those guys. It is a heck of a Christmas present to all involved because these guys worked so hard.



“They have given me everything they have, so I can’t thank this team enough for what they do every week to try to go out and win a game, and we were finally successful. At least that monkey is off our back. We have that part behind us. We have a lot to do. We have one more opportunity in Pittsburgh. That will be a tall task, and we understand that.”



Throughout the week, Jackson got the sense that the Browns were going to bring a little something extra against the Chargers because it was the last time they would play in front of the home fans until next August.



“I think we have always worked well during the week, but there was a little bit more determination from the guys,” Jackson said. “They wanted to end this the right way, here at home. It is our last time playing in this stadium, and it is what we talked about last night, ‘This is it, so there is nothing to say. Let’s leave it all out there, let it all hang out,’ and I thought our guys played hard.”