Hue Jackson: Cleveland Browns DL Myles Garrett is 'week to week' with high ankle sprain

BEREA, Ohio -- The news was not good for the Cleveland Browns as it pertains to rookie defensive lineman Myles Garrett.

After Garrett was injured in Wednesday’s practice, the Browns sent the No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft for an MRI on his right ankle. With the results of the additional tests, the Browns feel Garrett is “week to week” with the high ankle sprain he suffered ahead of Sunday’s regular-season opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium.

“Obviously, we would like to have him out there, but again, as I said several times before with not just his situation, these things happen in football,” Browns coach Hue Jackson said. “Unfortunate. He is one of our better players, and we wish we had them all out there, but we will have him out there at some point in time soon. We will go from there.”

According to Jackson, Garrett’s injury was an accident that occurred during a drill.

“Somebody got thrown into the back of his leg by accident,” Jackson said. “It wasn’t intentional and those things happen. It wasn’t planned. Nobody tried to have it happen. He didn’t try to have it happen. It is football. Those things happen sometimes when you are out there practicing. It was unfortunate that it happened, and we are going to move on from it.

“No concern because at the same time, I know exactly how it happened. If you get somebody thrown into your leg, it could happen to any one of our guys. If you guys would have seen it, it could happen to anybody on our football team. It is just unfortunate it happened to a guy who we wish was out there all of the time. That goes with it.”

In 34 games over his three years at Texas A&M, Garrett registered 141 total tackles, including 81 solo stops and 60 assists, with 31.0 quarterback sacks, seven forced fumbles, one recovery, five passes defended and one interception.

After having 11 and 11.5 sacks in each of his first two years at Texas A&M, Garrett registered 8.5 sacks during the 2016 season despite playing much of the year with a high ankle sprain.

“It changes, but I just feel as though our defense is so meticulous with certain things that just the guy changes,” safety Jabrill Peppers said.

“I don't know how to say it without saying too much, but we're definitely going to miss his speed, athleticism, forcing errant throws. We have a lot of good guys, other guys to do that as well for us. No replacing Myles, but we're going to do a pretty good job of it.”

Second-year defensive lineman Carl Nassib stands to see an increase in game reps against the Steelers because of Garrett’s injury, and he is very much looking forward to improving on the 2.5 sacks and 20 total tackles he made in 14 games last season.

“Myles is an awesome player, and I was really looking forward to seeing him play in the regular season and contribute to this team,” Nassib said. “He'll be back as soon as he can. Until then, I'm going to do everything I can to help this team win and do my best.

“I'm really excited to get out and help my team win this weekend.”

