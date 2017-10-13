Hue Jackson: Cleveland Browns excited for opportunity to win with Kevin Hogan

Coach Hue Jackson says the Cleveland Browns are excited for the opportunity to win with Kevin Hogan at quarterback. (Photo: Scott Galvin, Custom)

CLEVELAND -- Cleveland Browns coach Hue Jackson knows the way to show real progress is through winning on Sundays in the fall, and that is why he made a change at quarterback in last Sunday’s 17-14 loss to the New York Jets at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Jackson benched rookie DeShone Kizer for second-year player Kevin Hogan and watched his reserve quarterback throw a pair of second-half touchdowns, one of which gave the Browns their first lead of the season. And Jackson is sticking with Hogan in Sunday’s game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium.

“I think our guys are excited about anybody that can help us win and does the things that allow us the opportunity to win,” Jackson said after Friday’s practice.

“Whether it is at quarterback, running back, receiver or offensive line, I don’t think anybody has an ego that way. I think they want to do anything and everything we can to win a football game, so I think our players look at it that way.”

In relief of Kizer, who completed just eight of his 17 throws for 87 yards with one interception and one lost fumble, Hogan connected on 16 of his 19 attempts for 194 yards with two touchdowns and one interception on a deflection.

Hogan finished the game with a 122.4 quarterback rating. Kizer posted a 38.1 rating and finished with a completion percentage under 50 for the fourth consecutive start.

“He can throw the ball well,” Jackson said of Hogan. “He puts the ball in the right places, in the right spots and plays with anticipation. That helps him. I just think the young man knows how to play. He has enough arm talent and strength to do the things that we need him to do, and he has demonstrated that.

“I haven’t noticed any difference in him. He is ‘Steady Eddie’ and excited about the opportunity, but understands that ‘Hey look, I have to go play well.’”

Jackson is hopeful that Hogan can give the Browns a spark at the start of the game against the Texans after watching Kizer commit two first-half turnovers in the red zone last Sunday that cost the offense points and leads.

“The name of the game is, ‘Go score,’” Jackson said. “We don’t put together a script that says don’t. We are trying to score every chance we get. It just hasn’t happened for us. We haven’t been consistent enough yet. Whether it is penalties, as I have said before, or an assignment here or there, we have to continue to get better that way.”

