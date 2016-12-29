Hue Jackson: Cleveland Browns have seen enough to evaluate RG3

Coach Hue Jackson feels the Cleveland Browns have seen enough to evaluate quarterback Robert Griffin III. (Photo: Ken Blaze, Custom)

CLEVELAND -- Veteran quarterback Robert Griffin III has been limited to just four games during the 2016 season because of a broken coracoid bone in his left (non-throwing) shoulder suffered in the season-opening loss to the Philadelphia Eagles and a concussion in last week’s win over the San Diego Chargers.



But when the Cleveland Browns’ coaching staff begins their offseason work after Sunday's game at the Pittsburgh Steelers, they feel there is enough to evaluate the fifth-year signal-caller, who was just cleared of the NFL Concussion Protocol on Thursday.



“Once I am able to go back and sit down when this is over and look back through it in a different lens of just watching our guys play, I think I will be able to make that determination with what that is if he is not able to play,” Browns coach Hue Jackson said.



“If he is, I would like to see him play a little more and continue to see if he can grow and get better.”



Griffin suffered a concussion early in the fourth quarter, and quarterback Cody Kessler finished off the win over the Chargers at FirstEnergy Stadium. After getting up from a tackle in the middle of the field and returning to the huddle, Griffin was sent off the field by an official, and it was later determined he had a concussion.



Prior to exiting the game, Griffin completed 17 of his 25 attempts for 164 yards despite being sacked a career-high seven times for 37 lost yards. In four starts this season, Griffin has completed 58 of his 107 throws (54.2 percent) for 654 yards with two interceptions and no touchdowns.



“You have to stay healthy,” Jackson said. “I will be the first to tell you that. It is hard to play in this league when you are not out there playing. He did everything to help us have a chance to win the game. He played better in some areas, but you have to find a way to stay out there.



“In respect to how it was, the guy took a lot of different hits -- some that he can get better at, but a lot where we have to continue to get better at. I think it goes both ways.”



Should Griffin return for the 2017 season, he will have the support of the Browns’ locker room, particularly the most tenured pro, left tackle Joe Thomas.



“I think we have a limited amount of film on him so far, but I think the things we have seen in meeting rooms and on the practice field and some games, you have seen franchise-level talent,” Thomas said. “I would not write him off by any stretch of the imagination.



“I would not be surprised at all if he was our guy at the beginning of next season because I think he has shown enough that if they do decide to make Robert the guy, I think he could definitely be the guy and will have the support of the locker room.”