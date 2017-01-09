Hue Jackson commits to doing what's best for Cleveland Browns

Coach Hue Jackson is committed to doing what is best for the Cleveland Browns. (Photo: Ken Blaze, Custom)

CLEVELAND -- There comes a lot of hard decisions with the title of head coach in the National Football League, and Hue Jackson is committed to making those that put the Cleveland Browns in the best possible position to win games.

And that included parting ways with good friend Ray Horton, and hiring Gregg Williams as the new defensive coordinator, a move that was reported Friday and made official in a release from the team on Sunday morning.

“It is my job to make sure that I am creating the right environment to create a championship team and a winning organization,” Jackson said in a conference call with the Cleveland media Sunday. “I don’t want anybody to take that this is just about Ray. This is really about my vision.”

According to Jackson, parting ways with Horton and hiring Williams was a necessary step in the process of reversing fortunes for the Browns, who are coming off of a 1-15 season, the worst in franchise history, and have not made an appearance in the postseason since January of 2003.

“It is about what I am trying to create here in Cleveland and how I see it and what I think it is going to take for us to get there,” Jackson said. “This isn’t just Ray. I know it looks like that. I know it looks like he gets caught up in it and however you guys want to say that, but it is not about that. It is bigger to me than that.

“I needed to look at our staff and I needed to look at our team and figure out what is going to be the best way for us moving forward so that I can bring winning to the Cleveland Browns. That’s what I was interested in doing. These are tough decisions. These are hard decisions, but they are decisions to me from a leadership position that have to be made if you are going to create the winning environment that I hope to create here.”

In his second stint with the Browns, Horton’s defense ranked near the bottom of the National Football League in several statistical categories, most notably points, yards and rushing yards allowed during the 2016 season.

On the field for the fourth-most plays in the NFL, 1,067, this season, the Browns allowed 392.4 yards and 22.8 first downs per game, and surrendered third-down conversions on 45.1 percent of their opponents’ attempts.

Also, the Browns’ 26 sacks tied for the second fewest in the NFL.

Horton took over a defense that surrendered 6,067 total yards, including 2,055 on the ground and another 4,012 through the air, gave up 49 touchdowns and forced only 11 interceptions during the 2015 season after collecting 21 in 2014.

“If anybody, the finger is pointed back at me,” Jackson said. “It is not pointed at Ray. At the end of the day, the whole buck stops with me. I get it. I know what it looks like and what the perception is, but that is not what it is.

“This is my decision. This is through my time of thinking through what I think is going to be best for us moving forward for our football team and where I want to take it and what I thought we needed to do to get there.”