Hue Jackson: DeShone Kizer will bounce back after tough start for Cleveland Browns

Coach Hue Jackson (right) says rookie quarterback DeShone Kizer will bounce back after a tough start for Cleveland Browns in a 24-10 loss to the Baltimore Ravens Sunday.

CLEVELAND -- Rookie quarterback DeShone Kizer struggled through second start in the National Football League.



From a migraine that cost him a quarter of action to three interceptions and a lost fumble, Kizer was responsible for four turnovers in the 24-10 loss to the Baltimore Ravens in an AFC North Division battle at M&T Bank Stadium Sunday afternoon.



“He’s not going to get rattled by this,” Jackson said. “He’ll go back to work with more resolve and understand that being on top of every little thing is so important -- how important every throw is. But you can’t miss them, and the other team gets them. He’ll grow from this.”



On the ensuing possession after the Ravens scored the first touchdown of the game, Kizer moved the Browns from their own 25-yard line out to Baltimore’s 26, but on a swing pass to running back Duke Johnson, he was intercepted by longtime NFL safety Eric Weddle at the line of scrimmage.



“There’s going to be some throws that he wishes he had back,” Jackson said. “The first one that went off Duke’s hands we were rushing, so he’s always got to keep his poise. I think the clock was squeezing him. There was emotion that was tied to that.



“He was trying to get that going and lost the process of the play. The ball gets tipped off Duke’s hands and it’s going the other way.”



On his second drive after returning from the migraine, Kizer led the Browns down to Baltimore’s 7-yard line, but locked in on his intended receiver and defensive back Lardarius Webb jumped the route to corral the turnover.



Later in the fourth quarter, Kizer was intercepted by Ravens cornerback Brandon Carr.



“There were some unfortunate things, but there’s things that he will grow from because they need to happen,” Jackson said.



“You’ve got to keep your poise and do everything; and it’s okay. Either we take a sack or we throw the ball out of bounds, we still get to live with the ball. Whether we punt it or kick the field goal, whatever it is, but if you turn it over, the other team has it.”



After starting the season 0-2 against AFC North opponents, Jackson and the Browns will do what is necessary to prepare Kizer to play his second road game in the NFL, against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium, next Sunday.



“It’s, ‘Go back to the fundamentals, back to where we put our eyes, back to playing with urgency,’” Jackson said. “For him, he’s not going to play every game perfectly. I do know that. Me and him had a great conversation on the sideline.



“He gets it. I think he understands more now than ever. If you turn the ball over, your team doesn’t get cracks at it. Your team loses opportunities to score, and the other team now has chances to score. The score was 24-10, but we were down there several other times with opportunities and could have converted plays we didn’t make. He will grow from this.”

