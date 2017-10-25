Hue Jackson doesn't feel like he's coaching for his job as coach of Cleveland Browns

Cleveland Browns head coach Hue Jackson yells out to the referee during a timeout in the second half against the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium. (Photo: Scott Galvin, Custom)

CLEVELAND -- Following last Sunday’s 12-9 loss to the Tennessee Titans at FirstEnergy Stadium, the Cleveland Browns dropped to 0-7 on the campaign and remained in last place in the AFC North Division.

But despite the winless mark, Browns coach Hue Jackson remains confident in his future with the franchise as they prepare for their final game before the bye week, an NFL International Series game against the Minnesota Vikings at Twickenham Stadium in London.

“I don’t feel like that at all because I have a direct line with Mr. Haslam and Dee Haslam,” Jackson said when asked if he feels his job is on the line.

“I don’t feel like that. I think there are some things that we have to fix and that we need to continue to get better at. No, I don’t feel like I’m coaching for my job. I have never felt like that, and if I did, I would tell you. That is the last thing that is on my mind.”

Over the last three years, the Browns have gone 4-35, and the record has not been much better since Jimmy and Dee Haslam officially purchased the team in October of 2012.

In five seasons under Haslam’s majority ownership, the Browns have posted a 15-56 record, which is the NFL’s worst mark over that same stretch. Factoring in the remaining games of the 2012 season after the sale was approved at an NFL Owners Meeting in Chicago, Haslam’s Browns have gone 19-61.

At the midway point of his second year as coach of the Browns, Jackson has seen his team struggle with penalties, having committed a league-high 58 infractions for 480 yards, including 12 for 81 lost yards in last Sunday’s 12-9 loss to the Tennessee Titans.

“As far as the game, you watch the tape, the same mistakes keep creeping up -- turning the ball over in the scoring zone, penalties,” Jackson said. “Those are the things that we just have to continue to work through and work on. Obviously, we have to, as a football team, keep growing. We are not where we need to be.”

The Browns are 1-22 since Jackson took over as coach in January of 2016, and admittedly, that is one of the reasons why he has made three quarterback changes in as many weeks, including twice benching rookie DeShone Kizer mid-game in favor of second-year signal-callers, Kevin Hogan and Cody Kessler.

“We have to keep pushing and keep getting this group better,” Jackson said. “That is just where we are. I’m not going to run from that. That is what it is. We will keep working at it. We work at it every week, but obviously, we are not getting it through like we need to.

“We will keep working and keep growing. Nobody in this locker room is hanging their head. We are going to keep fighting and keep getting better. That is kind of who we are. We have a big game in London this week, a big trip, so we have to get ready for that.”

