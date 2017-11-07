Hue Jackson focused on getting wins for Cleveland Browns, not off-field distractions

Coach Hue Jackson is focused on getting wins for the Cleveland Browns, not off-field distractions that plagued the organization in the bye week. (Photo: Kirby Lee, Custom)

CLEVELAND -- With the Cleveland Browns missing twice on opportunities to bring in quarterbacks to help a team that has just one win over their last 24 games, many national reports surfaced that the coaching staff was unhappy with the decisions of the front office.

In fact, the rift was reportedly so big that national media said Browns coaches felt the front office purposefully sabotaged a deal with the Cincinnati Bengals for quarterback A.J. McCarron.

Although Browns executive vice president Sashi Brown addressed the situation prior to Monday’s practice, coach Hue Jackson was less than forthcoming in his media session, choosing instead to focus on the upcoming game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.

“What I want to talk about is our football team,” Jackson said at the team’s training facility Monday. “We have eight games left to play. Myself and our coaching staff, we came here to win, and we are all accountable to getting that done, trying to win.

“That is what my focus is and what my staff’s focus is -- let’s go find a way to win a game this week. We are playing Detroit, and that is what is the most important thing.”

According to Jackson, the coaches did plenty of self-scouting of their position groups and respective sides of the football during the bye-week break. After going through the game video, Jackson felt there were things that could be done “better as a coaching staff” as well as from the players’ standpoint.

“We get it,” Jackson said. “We know what our record is and we own it, but what we are going to try to do is finish this thing off the right way starting in Detroit next week. Huge game for us. I think our players are excited. They were in the building, very excited about being back and we are looking forward to playing.”

Since Brown took over control of the 53-man roster on January 3, 2016, the Browns have gone 1-23 with a 14-game losing streak to start the 2016 season, and an 0-8 run through the first half of 2017 after the loss to the Vikings.

Brown and Co. have turned over the roster by more than 80 percent since taking office, and built a team with 46 of the 53 players having three or less years of NFL experience.

“I came here to win,” Jackson said. “From the first time you guys met me, I said I came here to win. I came to turn this organization around and make it better. For whatever reason, we all are accountable to that. Not just the coaching staff, the front office, we all are.

“It is a top-down deal. We have to get that done, and we haven’t gotten that done. I think that is the most important thing that I’m grappling with that I think we all are. We want to win. Until we do that, that is what it is going to be, and I think people are going to keep asking these questions.”

© 2017 WKYC-TV