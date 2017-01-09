Hue Jackson: Gregg Williams gives Cleveland Browns chance to improve

Coach Hue Jackson believes new defensive coordinator Gregg Williams (pictured) gives the Cleveland Browns a chance to improve. (Photo: Kyle Terada, Custom)

CLEVELAND -- Cleveland Browns coach Hue Jackson made the decision to let go of defensive coordinator Ray Horton and hire Gregg Williams as his replacement in an effort to improve a much maligned group over the last three years.



And in Williams, Jackson and the Browns get a veteran NFL coach who played a critical role in the New Orleans Saints’ Super Bowl win following the 2009 season.



“His system gives us a chance, and what he has done is adapt many different schemes that he has been a part of and that he knows to the talent that is there,” Jackson said in a conference call with the Cleveland media.



“We all know we are going to have an opportunity to improve our football team as we move forward through free agency and the draft, and I think that is very important. He is going to bring us the type of defense that I am looking for as we move forward here.”



Williams most recently served as the Los Angeles Rams’ defensive coordinator this past season, and held the same position for three years before the team relocated to California from St. Louis (2012, 2014-2015).



Also, Williams served as the defensive coordinator with the Tennessee Oilers/Titans (1997-2000), Washington (2004-2007), Jacksonville Jaguars (2008) and Saints (2009-2011), as well as the head coach of the Buffalo Bills (2001-2003).



“They are very aggressive and attacking,” Jackson said of Williams’ defenses. “They make you go the long, hard route to score touchdowns. That is what playing football in the National Football League is all about. His defenses have demonstrated that they tackle well and that the ball is not thrown over their head big time. In order to be a really good defense, the characteristics I just mentioned, you have to have.”



Last season, the Browns ranked near the bottom of the NFL in several statistical categories, most notably points, yards and rushing yards allowed.



On the field for the fourth-most plays in the NFL, 1,067, this season, the Browns allowed 392.4 yards and 22.8 first downs per game, and surrendered third-down conversions on 45.1 percent of their opponents’ attempts.



Also, the Browns’ 26 sacks tied for the second fewest in the NFL.



Although Williams inherits a struggling defense, he also gets younger players to coach, as more than half of their regular starters have less than five years of NFL experience.



“The plan is to improve these players every way that we can,” Jackson said. “I would hope that our young players do take the next jump next year and become huge contributing members to our football team. As I said, we are going to put other players on this football team who as well need to be developed and placed within our system and play extremely well and play extremely hard.



“That is what I am chasing. I have a vision of what I want our defense to play like and look like, and I am going to get that. That is what I am looking forward to.”