Hue Jackson: I'm not uncomfortable with Cleveland Browns' QB situation

CLEVELAND -- Five different quarterbacks have taken significant snaps in a game and seven have thrown passes for the Cleveland Browns through the first 15 weeks of the regular season, and little has been settled with regard to the future of the team at the most important position on the field.



But despite the lack of production and consistency at the position because of a rash of injuries, Browns coach Hue Jackson shows no signs of worry about finding their quarterback of the future.



“I am not uncomfortable,” Jackson said. “I know you like to have those answers, but this is just where we are. I am not going to be uncomfortable on anything. I feel very comfortable about the future. Now, at that position, we have to get it right.



“Do not get me wrong about that. I am not saying that we have it right. I am not saying that the person that will lead our team as we move forward is on our team. We are going to find that out. We have two more games to determine that, but I do know that eventually, we will have a quarterback here that we all feel good about, that can win for us and that can do the things that we want to do to win football games, that we need to do to win football games. I am comfortable about that.”



For the third straight week, the Browns are going to start Robert Griffin III in Saturday’s game against the San Diego Chargers at FirstEnergy Stadium.



In a 33-13 loss to the Buffalo Bills, Griffin completed 17 of his 28 attempts for 196 yards, but despite being sacked five times, was the team’s leading rusher with just 48 yards and one touchdown, an 18-yard run, on eight scrambles out of the pocket.



On the season, Griffin has made three starts for the Browns and completed 41 of his 82 throws for 490 yards with no touchdowns and two interceptions.



But after making the announcement that Griffin would start, Jackson reserved the right to go to rookie Cody Kessler at some point in the game against the Chargers should their need for a change in an effort for the Browns to get their first win of the year.



“He has gotten more reps because I want to prepare,” Jackson said of Kessler. “I want to make sure that he is able to go out there, but I have not taken away from Robert’s preparation, too. Robert is getting the majority of reps to make sure that he is ready to go.



“I think you guys know me, I do not pull any punches with our guys. They have both gotten reps, more so Robert than Cody, but I think if Cody needs to play, he will be ready to play. Hopefully, it does not come to that.”



On the season, Kessler has completed 126 of his 192 attempts (65.6 percent) for 1,369 yards and six touchdowns against two interceptions. Kessler was limited to eight starts because of two concussions in a month.



However, Jackson is confident Kessler is ready to go after the injuries.



“Oh yeah, Cody is ready to go,” Jackson said. “Cody is chomping at the bit like you guys know. I think he understands the situation and he has been great. He has dealt with it the right way. We will see.”