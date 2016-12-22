Hue Jackson: Joe Thomas is an outstanding leader for Cleveland Browns

Coach Hue Jackson says Joe Thomas is an outstanding leader for the Cleveland Browns. (Photo: Scott Galvin, Custom)

CLEVELAND -- Cleveland Browns left tackle Joe Thomas has plenty of supporters in the city of Cleveland and across the world for what he has done on and off the football field for a decade, and his head coach, Hue Jackson, is one of those fans.



Long a competitor against Thomas with other teams in the AFC North Division, Jackson is happy to have his now 10-time Pro Bowl left tackle in the locker room, especially with the fact that the Browns are struggling through an 0-14 season and 17-game losing streak dating back to last December.



“Joe has been outstanding,” Jackson said. “What he has done, what he has accomplished here as a young pro when he first started here to where he is today, the man he has become, the leader he has become is, to me, outstanding. He has had a good year, a really good year from our standpoint. He is one of our best players. He is a cornerstone, to me, of this team still.”



Thomas was selected to his 10th Pro Bowl on Tuesday night, and has gone 10 for 10 in all-star game nods since entering the league via the No. 3 overall pick in the 2007 NFL Draft out of the University of Wisconsin. Thomas is the first Browns player ever selected to participate in 10 Pro Bowls.



Thomas joined an elite group of athletes with the 10th straight selection, as defensive tackle Merlin Olsen (Los Angeles Rams), defensive back/running back Mel Renfro (Dallas Cowboys), running back Barry Sanders (Detroit Lions) and linebacker Lawrence Taylor (New York Giants) are the only players who went 10 for 10 in Pro Bowl appearances over their first decade in the NFL.



All are enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio, and spent their entire careers with one franchise.



“This guy is going to be a Hall-of-Fame football player. That is what he is,” Jackson said. “I do not think they get what playing with Joe Thomas means.



“It will not really resonate with them until they are out of here and five years or maybe removed from their career that they will say, ‘Man, I played with Joe Thomas.’ I know that is how I feel about coaching him. I am coaching Joe Thomas, one of the best players to play the game in my opinion in his position. It is special.”



Thomas has started each of the Browns’ 158 games over the last 10 seasons and has the NFL’s longest active streak for the most consecutive snaps played, 9,791.



Last season, Thomas became just the third player in franchise history, along with running back Jim Brown and tackle Lou Groza, to represent the Browns in nine Pro Bowls, and both have their numbers retired by the franchise in addition to being enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.



“Obviously, he is getting up there in age, but Joe is accountable and determined, disciplined in his preparation to go out there and play, week in and week out,” Jackson said. “I really appreciate that about him. What I appreciate the most is how he has kept this whole team together, not just offensive players, but defensive players and special-teams players because they look up to him.”