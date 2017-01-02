Hue Jackson more motivated than ever to fix Cleveland Browns

Coach Hue Jackson is more motivated than ever to fix the Cleveland Browns after their 1-15 season. (Photo: Ken Blaze, Custom)

CLEVELAND -- Sunday’s 27-24 overtime loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field finished off the Cleveland Browns’ 1-15 2016 season, their worst in franchise history.

During the most unsuccessful year since their inception in 1946 and their return to the National Football League in 1999 after the original organization moved to Baltimore prior to the start of the 1996 season, the Browns lost the first 14 games on the schedule, which set one record for futility and extended their consecutive losses streak to 17.

And with that fact, Browns coach Hue Jackson is more motivated than ever to turn around the fortunes of an organization that has not made the playoffs since the 2002 season.

“Honestly, I want to dive in as fast as I possibly can,” Jackson said. “I’m probably, as I say all of the time, more determined to fix this now and faster than I ever have in my life because I just don’t like this. I have colleagues and people I compete against, and I never would’ve thought that we’d be 1-15, but we are.

“I don’t like to be associated with that, and I’m at the head of it. To me, we have to fix it as fast as we can. There’s a plan, and we have to work our plan, and do it right, make sure we get to where we need to be because I don’t want to feel like this anymore.”

Although Jackson was far from satisfied with the results from the 2016 season, he owned it by saying the Browns “earned the record of 1-15,” which was one fewer than the expansion team won during the 1999 season.

“We’ve got to grow from this experience, everybody involved with our football team, our organization as we move forward,” Jackson said. “These are games we want to be in, but we want to be in them trying to win the division, trying to fight for other opportunities to keep playing, but we’ve got a long ways to go, but I feel good about the changes in the culture, the work ethic of our players, how they prepare. We’ve just got to get better, and that’s where we are.”

As Jackson and the Browns embark on the offseason, one in which owner Jimmy Haslam guaranteed there would not be change, the coach feels the organization needs “to continue to get better, stick to our plan, work through it and get to where we need to be.”

“I don’t think you can sugarcoat that,” Jackson said. “It is what it is, but I would hope we get a chance next year to earn a different type of record, and I think that’s where it starts.

“We’re 1-15, and I never would’ve thought that in a million years, but we are, and we can’t run from that. If anything, hopefully, everybody has some fire in their bellies to change it because I know that’s what I’m going to do, and I’m sure that’s what we all want to do.”