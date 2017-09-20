Hue Jackson: Myles Garrett 'close' to making return to Cleveland Browns

The Cleveland Browns are not yet ruling out rookie defensive lineman Myles Garrett for Sunday's game against the Indianapolis Colts Lucas Oil Stadium. (Photo: Scott Galvin, Custom)

CLEVELAND -- The Cleveland Browns are not yet ruling out the possibility that rookie defensive end Myles Garrett could make his National Football League debut in Sunday’s game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Unable to play in the first two games of the regular season because of a high ankle sprain, Garrett spent part of Wednesday’s practice on the exercise bike at the team’s Berea training facility, and an update on his standing was given following the on-field work.

“Close, close,” Browns coach Hue Jackson said. “Let’s just see where he is, but he’s getting there. The progress, there’s been huge progress that’s been made. Hopefully, we’ll see where he is.”

Garrett was injured when he accidentally got rolled up on during a drill in the first practice leading up to the Browns’ regular-season opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

After Garrett was injured in the first Wednesday practice of the regular season, the Browns sent the No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft for an MRI on his right ankle. Once they had the results of the additional tests, the Browns felt Garrett was “week to week” with the high ankle sprain.

Garrett registered two tackles, including a sack for a nine-yard loss, during three preseason games with the Browns.

In 34 games over his three years at Texas A&M, Garrett registered 141 total tackles, including 81 solo stops and 60 assists, with 31.0 quarterback sacks, seven forced fumbles, one recovery, five passes defended and one interception.



After having 11 and 11.5 sacks in each of his first two years at Texas A&M, Garrett registered 8.5 sacks during the 2016 season despite playing much of the year with a high ankle sprain.

In a career-low 10 games because of the high ankle sprain, Garrett saw significant dips in productivity as it relates to tackles (33), solo stops (18) and assists (15), as well as forced fumbles (two) from the previous season, but still registered 15 tackles for lost yardage.

At the 2017 NFL Scouting Combine, the 6-foot-5, 261-pound Garrett shined in all of the drills, both on and off the field.



Among all defensive line prospects, Garrett placed sixth in the 40-yard dash (4.64 seconds), second in the bench press (33 repetitions), first in the vertical jump (41.0 inches) and third in the broad jump (128.0 inches).

