Hue Jackson: Myles Garrett continues getting closer to return to Cleveland Browns

Cleveland Browns rookie defensive end Myles Garrett, shown here during training camp, is getting closer to making his NFL regular-season debut after suffering a high ankle sprain in the lead-up to the 2017 opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers. (Photo: Custom)

CLEVELAND -- On Wednesday, Cleveland Browns head coach Hue Jackson left open the possibility that rookie defensive lineman Myles Garrett could make his regular-season debut in the National Football League against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium Sunday.

Following Thursday’s practice at the team’s Berea training facility, Jackson again addressed the status of Garrett, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft.

“I think we are getting closer,” Jackson said. “We will see where we are as we get toward the end of the week, but again, our medical team has done a really good job of working through it.

“He has done everything he can do, and then some, trying to make sure that he can hurry up and get back because he wants to be out there with his teammates. At the same time, we are going to be smart about it and make sure that everything is good to go, so that when he is ready to go, he is really ready to go.”

Garrett was injured when he accidentally got rolled up on during a drill in the first practice leading up to the Browns’ regular-season opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

After Garrett was injured in the first practice of the regular season, the Browns sent him for an MRI on his right ankle. Once they had the results of the additional tests, the Browns felt Garrett was “week to week” with the high ankle sprain.

Garrett registered two tackles, including a sack for a nine-yard loss, during three preseason games with the Browns.

Garrett spent part of Wednesday’s practice on the exercise bike at the team’s Berea training facility. In the portion of Thursday’s practice open to the media, Garrett went through a running routine.

“I think he is messing with you guys a little bit,” Jackson said with a laugh.

“Like I said, we are getting closer. We will see where he is as we finish this week, but I feel good about where he is headed. We are closer to him having a chance to be out there than not being out there.”

Having Garrett back in the lineup will help an ailing Browns pass rush that generated just three sacks over their first two games, losses to the Steelers and at the Baltimore Ravens.

In 34 games over his three years at Texas A&M, Garrett registered 141 total tackles, including 81 solo stops and 60 assists, with 31.0 quarterback sacks, seven forced fumbles, one recovery, five passes defended and one interception.

“Tomorrow, we will know more,” Jackson said. “I think we will be closer to knowing for sure where he is.”

