Hue Jackson not yet ruling out Myles Garrett for Cleveland Browns' London game

CLEVELAND -- The Cleveland Browns already know they will not have 10-time Pro Bowl left tackle Joe Thomas when they travel to London to play the Minnesota Vikings at Twickenham Stadium as part of the 2017 NFL International Series, but there is hope another elite talent could be back in the lineup.

On Wednesday, the Browns announced that rookie defensive end Myles Garrett was placed in NFL Concussion Protocol, but coach Hue Jackson is not yet ready to declare him “out” for Sunday’s game against the Vikings.

“I have not ruled that out, no sir, but we do know he is in the protocol and we will see where it is,” Jackson said.

“I think we still have a little more time than that, I would hope, to find out exactly where he is. Obviously, like I said, some guys are going to get through these things faster than others. We hope it is the other piece of it for us and for our football team and for Myles. We will just see where we are.”

Garrett was placed in NFL Concussion Protocol after displaying “concussion-like symptoms” when he reported to the team facility in Berea Tuesday.

After missing the first four weeks of the 2017 regular season because of a high ankle sprain suffered in the week leading up to the home opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Garrett made an impact in each of the first three games of his professional career.

Despite being limited in his number of snaps in two games against the New York Jets and Houston Texans, Garrett registered three sacks and seven total tackles. Through three games this season, Garrett registered 11 total tackles, seven solo stops and four sacks.

Although not sure where Garrett stands after being placed in the protocol, Jackson is hopeful the No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft will be able to travel to London and be cleared in time for the game.

“I think that would be great, but like I said, there are different degrees of these things,” Jackson said. “If the medical people say it is best for him not to go if it is in that stage, then we will do whatever we think is best for the player.

“He can, yes. He can do that if we think it is best because again, I think you guys know these concussions are different degrees, so I would hope that he can, but I don’t want to go on record of saying I know for sure he is. Let’s see where it is, and then, kind of go from there.”

