Hue Jackson praises Cleveland Browns' use of analytics

Coach Hue Jackson praises the Cleveland Browns' use of analytics. (Photo: Scott Galvin, Custom)

CLEVELAND -- When Cleveland Browns owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam made the decision to fire general manager Ray Farmer and coach Mike Pettine after the 2015 season, they made the surprising announcement that Sashi Brown would take over control of the 53-man roster.



A career negotiator and legal counsel in the National Football League, Brown employed an analytical approach into the Browns’ decision-making on shaping the roster and helped bring in Paul DePodesta, who built a 20-year career in Major League Baseball using analytics.



And despite the Browns falling to 0-14 with a 33-13 loss to the Buffalo Bills at New Era Field in Orchard Park, New York, last Sunday, Coach Hue Jackson publicly stated his belief in the analytics process after a recent practice.



“There are a lot of different ways to look at information as you know,” Jackson said. “I think the situation of the season kind of dictates what is good, what is not good, where you are, the amount of games you have won, which we have won none, to differences of how you go about doing things.



“It goes from A to Z all the time. The fun part for me is there is a lot of information to sort through, to understand better and to look at things differently.”



Although DePodesta’s personal background is baseball heavy, Jackson sees the analytical approach as being good for the Browns, despite the staff having to learn how to apply the data gathered through research.



“It is an analytics piece that deals with the National Football League and all the different scenarios that have happened throughout the league,” Jackson said. “This is football, real-time football that we are talking about with video to substantiate that. This is not, ‘Okay, well, this is what they did in left field and this what the pitcher did.’”



Jackson works closely with research and strategy director Dave Giuliani, who is in charge of special projects for the Browns.



“There is a lot of different information that he brings me,” Jackson said. “Some of it is really important and some of it, with my football expertise, I go a different way, but again, it is there. That is what I think is important. It is there for you to see it and decipher through and make good decisions about the information that is given.”



While Jackson believes analytics can be a useful tool in helping to build and run a franchise, he will not hesitate to use his lifetime of experience in the NFL as a guide to doing what is necessary to win football games.



“You have to be open, but there are certain things that when you go through it, you are like ‘No, that just does not fit,’” Jackson said. “You may see it differently. Just because this says that does not mean that is right for you or right for your football team.”