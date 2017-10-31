Hue Jackson: Spencer Drango 'did enough to warrant another opportunity to play' for Cleveland Browns

Coach Hue Jackson feels second-year offensive lineman Spencer Drango (66) "did enough to warrant another opportunity to play" left tackle for the Cleveland Browns after a solid showing against the Minnesota Vikings in London. (Photo: Scott Galvin, Custom)

CLEVELAND -- Rookie quarterback DeShone Kizer was not the only player to earn a second straight start for the Cleveland Browns with his performance against the Minnesota Vikings at Twickenham Stadium in London Sunday.

Second-year left tackle Spencer Drango, Kizer’s blindside protector against the Vikings, put himself in line to make his second straight start for the Browns when they return from their annual bye-week break against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on Sunday, November 12.

“I think he did enough to warrant another opportunity to go out there and play,” Browns coach Hue Jackson said in a conference call with the Cleveland media Monday.

“I think he did a really good job, but again, I want to look at all of our options because my job coming out of this bye is over the next eight games, put the best football team out there that gives us the best chance to compete and have a chance to win. That is what we will do.”

Drango took the place of stalwart starter Joe Thomas against the Vikings after the 10-time Pro Bowl tackle had season-ending surgery to repair a torn triceps tendon suffered in a 12-9 loss to the Tennessee Titans two weeks ago.

Last December, Thomas was selected to his 10th consecutive Pro Bowl, since entering the league via the No. 3 overall pick in the 2007 NFL Draft out of the University of Wisconsin. Thomas was the first Browns player ever selected to participate in 10 Pro Bowls, and joined a short list featuring Hall of Fame players who went 10 for 10 in all-star nods over their first decade in the NFL.

Prior to the injury, Thomas played 10,363 consecutive snaps, which is believed to be the longest such streak in NFL history.

“Spencer did a great job,” Jackson said. “He battled and battled hard. We did make some adjustments. We did some chipping, some slamming over there to that side. We did some things left-handed a little bit. We did what we needed to do to help, just like we would on any player on our team.

“That is what we do on offense, and we are doing it better.”

Out of the 37 times Kizer dropped back to pass against the Vikings, Drango allowed just one sack to Minnesota standout defensive end Everson Griffen.

“Our quarterbacks are not getting sacked at a merciful number,” Jackson said. “Our guys are doing a good job that way. To me, two of the three we had (Sunday) -- DeShone would be the first to tell you -- he is holding the ball a little too long. We have to continue to grow in this area.

“Our quarterbacks have to continue to grow in how to get the ball out. Those things were happening in the fourth quarter. That was the first time they really touched him, so that was good. Spencer and our offensive line, I give them a lot of credit. They did a good job of battling that way.”

