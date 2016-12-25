Hue Jackson: Win left 'tremendous' feeling in Cleveland Browns' locker room

Coach Hue Jackson says the win over the San Diego Chargers left a "tremendous" feeling in the Cleveland Browns' locker room. (Photo: Ken Blaze, Custom)

CLEVELAND -- The Cleveland Browns finally know that winning feeling.



For 15 weeks, the Browns remained committed to the work that needed to be done, and they came up empty through the first 14 games of the 2016 regular season.



But all those struggles were finally rewarded with a victory, a 20-17 win over the San Diego Chargers at FirstEnergy Stadium on Christmas Eve. With the win over the Chargers, the Browns snapped two losing streaks, for the most consecutive setbacks in franchise history (17) and most losses to start a season (14).



“Tremendous,” Browns coach Hue Jackson said. “This is what it is about. It is about the winning feeling. I was just saying to someone the other day, we have not given out any game balls to anybody because we have not won a game. I do not remember ever being in that situation.



“Everybody gets game balls. The whole organization gets game balls because they did a good job. It was a fight to the finish. That is the way it is when you have not won a game. You have to find a way to win one. It does not matter how you win it. Just win it. That is what it felt like.”



Just as he did throughout the last several weeks when it came to answering questions about what was holding the team together despite the constant struggles, Jackson credited the veteran leadership in the locker room.



And Jackson believes the win over the Chargers proves the process of rebuilding the team might finally be going in the right direction.



“It validates the work, all the hard work that these guys put in,” Jackson said. “You have to give them something back. That is what they get back is wins and losses. When you work as hard as this group has to try to win a game and you keep fighting through, it says a lot about our team, our coaches.



“No one has ever given up. I know sometimes, it does not look as good we want to, but we have stuck to it and kept fighting. Just trying to do everything we could to win, and that is what you see. It is an opportunity for our guys to do something that we have been trying to do all year, which is win a game, and we were able to.”



The win over the Chargers keeps the Browns from joining the 2008 Detroit Lions and 1976 Tampa Bay Buccaneers as the only teams in NFL history to finish a season without a victory.



“I don’t want that next to any of our names associated with this organization, and so, we got that monkey off our back,” Jackson said.