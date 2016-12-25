Hue Jackson: Win over Chargers was most gratifying of career

Cleveland Browns coach Hue Jackson: Saturday's win over the San Diego Chargers was the most gratifying of my career. (Photo: Ken Blaze, Custom)

CLEVELAND -- Cleveland Browns coach Hue Jackson has been a part of many victories in the National Football League, both in the regular season and playoffs, but to him, the 20-17 win over the San Diego Chargers at FirstEnergy Stadium was the most satisfying.



For 15 weeks, the Browns remained committed to the work that needed to be done, and they came up empty through the first 14 games of the season.



But they persevered through those struggles and were finally rewarded with a victory, which snapped two streaks, one for the most consecutive setbacks in franchise history (17) and the other the most losses to start a season (14).



“Because of the guys,” Jackson said of why the win was so gratifying. “Just watching them, how hard they work and how they come in every week trying to prepare to give it everything they have, and then, not have it happen that way, and then, to keep fighting because most teams, as you guys know, they say, ‘Forget it. It is done.’



“Not this group. They have been fighting all year. For them to keep fighting for the staff, for the organization and for the fans, and then, go out and make it happen when a lot of people think we couldn’t, it says a lot about the group.”



Following the win, Jackson sought out owner Jimmy Haslam, who excitedly exchanged high-fives and hugs with front-office executives, including his wife, Dee, in the suite.



“Afterwards, I gave him a big hug,” Jackson said. “This is his first win of the year, so we all have to celebrate that. This is a good day, and it is something that we can all wrap our arms around hopefully, and grow from because this is the way we want the locker room to be. This is the way we want our fans to be after a game, celebrating as opposed to being disappointed.”



Although the Browns’ win was their first in over a year and is not impactful on a race for the AFC North Division championship or a wildcard playoff berth, Jackson feels it will go a long way for the organization heading into an offseason in which they could likely hold two top-10 picks in the 2016 NFL Draft.



“It changes the mood because this is something that we have not had happen,” Jackson said. “This is a good feeling, and hopefully, we start to enjoy this feeling. We want to feel good after you play games. That is what it is all about.



“We have not experienced the euphoria of winning a game. We just did, and I think our guys have to feel good about that and this is the feeling that we want to have week in and week out in our future as we start to move forward.”