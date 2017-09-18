Indianapolis Colts QB Andrew Luck to miss game vs. Cleveland Browns with injury

Sep 17, 2017; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck (12) laughs on field before the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Trevor Ruszkowski, USA Today)

In what's already been a rough week for the Cleveland Browns, the team caught a break on Monday when the Indianapolis Colts ruled starting quarterback Andrew Luck out for this Sunday's matchup between the two teams.

A 3-time Pro Bowl selection, Luck has yet to appear in the 2017 season as he continues to recover from offseason shoulder surgery.

In his place, the Colts will start second-year signal-caller Jacoby Brissett, who they acquired from the New England Patriots in a trade during the final week of this past offseason. In his Indianapolis starting debut on Sunday, Brissett completed 20 of his 37 pass attempts for 216 yards and an interception in the Colts' 16-13 loss to the Arizona Cardinals.

But while the Browns should benefit from not having to face Luck, who is 2-0 in his career vs. Cleveland, they themselves haven't been any stranger to the early-season injury bug. On Monday, Browns head coach Hue Jackson confirmed that wide receiver Corey Coleman will be out for the foreseeable future after breaking his hand in the team's 24-10 loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.

