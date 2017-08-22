Is it okay to kneel during the National Anthem? Hear both sides of the argument

(Photo: USA Today, Ken Blaze)

Roll back the clock 24 hours.

A few minutes of unity as millions of Americans looked to the sky with eclipse glasses.

In Cleveland ,and across the country the eclipse dominated social media.

Fast forward, just a day later, taking a knee instead of standing for the national anthem.

Cleveland Browns players pray and the conversation shifts to prayer, protesting, and the NFL.

A dozen Browns players knelt during Monday nights preseason game against the New York Giants, in what is now the largest protest of the National Anthem in NFL history.

It's a movement Colin Kaepernick started a year ago,when he gained national notoriety for his protest.

But is it wrong or right?

WKYC spoke with two people, each on opposing sides of the argument.

But we want to know what you think, head on over to wkyc.com/votenow to share your opinion.

© 2017 WKYC-TV