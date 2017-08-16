Jabrill Peppers ready to build off fast start with Cleveland Browns

Cleveland Browns defensive back Jabrill Peppers (22) breaks through the New Orleans Saints' defense during a punt return in the first quarter of the preseason opener at FirstEnergy Stadium. (Photo: Scott Galvin, Custom)

BEREA, Ohio -- It did not take long for rookie safety Jabrill Peppers to become an impactful player for the Cleveland Browns.

Peppers has never been one to shy away from contact, not especially when he played in all three phases of the game at the University of Michigan, and has been a contributor both on defense and special teams throughout training camp and the first game of the preseason with the Browns.

“Things are moving pretty well,” Peppers said. “Definitely a long way to go. The main thing was it was one of the last practices, one of the days where we really got to dig deep. I just wanted to bring some juice, help the guys get going on both sides of the ball.

“It's all competition, but at the end of the day, we're a team. They're going to feed off us, and we're going to feed off them. So that was just my main thing. Try to be in the right spots at the right time, play fast and Coach always says good things happen when you play fast, so that was just my main objective.”

A multi-faceted player at Michigan, Peppers put his physicality on display during Monday’s practice.

Peppers delivered a crushing hit to wide receiver Rannell Hall, then, broke up a pass over the middle of the field, and later, intercepted a throw in a full-contact 11-on-11 drill. Later in the practice, he found success on the kickoff return team.

“I feel pretty good, definitely better than I thought I would, but that’s all Coach Jackson taking care of us,” Peppers said. “When it’s time to work, it’s time to work, but he’s definitely going to make sure we are all feeling up to par.

“There’s a lot of things I could still do better. I showed flashes of what I can do, but I’ve still got a lot to improve on. It was good to finally get a turnover, to finally just play ball. I just feel like there’s still a lot of work that needs to be done.”

While admitting there is a long way to go, both individually and as a team, Peppers believes the Browns “can be a great defense” this season.

“We're not even a quarter of what I think we can be,” Peppers said. “There's still a lot of things that need to get done and a lot of work that needs to be put in.

“We've got three more preseason games. Then, we get a long week until we open up at home with Pittsburgh. So we definitely have time to keep building on these blocks, these little blocks that we've been building and come out with a bang.”

