Jamar Taylor: Support of Cleveland Browns coaches means everything

Veteran cornerback Jamar Taylor says the support of the Cleveland Browns coaches means everything to him. (Photo: Ken Blaze, Custom)

CLEVELAND -- Jamar Taylor’s career with the Miami Dolphins ended with a draft day trade to the Cleveland Browns, and the veteran defensive back has been a welcomed addition to a secondary besieged by injuries and free-agent departures in the last two season.

In 15 games for the Browns, Taylor registered 57 total tackles, including 46 solo stops, 13 passes defended and three interceptions, all of which were career highs and helped earn him a three-year contract extension.

“When you get coaches that believe in you -- I said this plenty of times -- it can change a player tremendously,” Taylor said. “I know a lot of guys around the league, it does not work out for them the first team -- I am not the first guy -- and they go somewhere else and they ball and make Pro Bowls and things like that.

“You are like, ‘Where did this guy come from?’ It is the same guy that he was in college or wherever he was before. It is just he has some coaches that put him in good situations that let him just do his thing.”

Taylor underwent a career resurgence in 2016, and after seeing what the coaching staff did for his career, he is “very confident” the Browns can turn around their fortunes after a 1-15 season that netted them the No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft.

“I think this year was really about Coach (Hue Jackson) seeing what he had in the locker room,” Taylor said. “We had a lot of young guys, so they had to get the experience, but now, they are vets. The young guys are not young anymore, so next year, after having a whole offseason, you look at their season, it goes college to training to the NFL Combine and pro day, so those guys have not had a break.

“You get those guys to have a real NFL offseason, they can work on their weaknesses and you have us older guys know what to expect from our coaches. Now, we can kind of just build off that and try to build something special.”

Taylor believes the experience of a 1-15 season gave the Browns much-needed experience that will help them build “a better foundation to work off of” in future seasons.

“Just come back better,” Taylor said. “Come back better. Come back with a mindset to win. That is another thing. You have to have a mindset that you are going to win. This league, all games are going to be tough games, especially AFC North games when you look at the history. It was really just expect to win, find some way, somehow, how we did a couple weeks ago. We have to play like that every week.”