Jason McCourty leaves position decision to Cleveland Browns

Veteran defensive back Jason McCourty (35) is leaving the position decision to the Cleveland Browns' coaching staff. (Photo: Diamond Images, Custom)

CLEVELAND -- New Cleveland Browns defensive back Jason McCourty spent all of his NFL career at cornerback, but the veteran defender is not caught up on where he is playing, so long as there is a spot on the field for him.

McCourty is leaving the position decision up to the coaching staff while he focuses on acclimating to a new scheme and a new team, the latter of which he has not had to do since joining the Tennessee Titans after being selected in the 2009 NFL Draft.

“Whatever I am asked to do,” McCourty said.

Entering his ninth NFL season out of Rutgers University, the 6-foot, 193-pound McCourty registered 505 total tackles, including 418 solo stops, 87 assists and one sack over eight years with the Tennessee Titans, who selected the Nyack, New York native in the sixth round of the 2009 NFL Draft.

Additionally, McCourty intercepted 13 passes, which he returned for 99 yards, defended 73 others and forced seven fumbles.

McCourty, whose twin brother, Devin, plays for the New England Patriots, played in 108 games for the Titans, including 14 during the 2016 season.

All of that NFL experience came as a cornerback, but he is open to switching to safety should he best asked to do so in order to better a rebuilding Browns defense.

“Being a professional is knowing it exactly when they ask you,” McCourty said. “For me right now, they are asking me to learn corner. Each day, we come into practice and I make sure I know every single thing about every defense that is going to be run that day. If anything changes, I will make sure I know whatever positions I am asked.”

After missing all but four games in 2015, McCourty returned to the field to make 14 starts in 2016. In those starts, McCourty totaled 69 tackles, 60 of which were solo stops. He defended 12 passes and intercepted two others for the Titans.

“Being 100 percent wanted, for me, that was the most important thing,” McCourty said. “That kind of goes to life. Whatever you are doing, you want to be somewhere that someone wants you to be there. I think it makes for a great relationship.

“Coming down on my visit and getting a chance to meet Coach (Hue) Jackson, already knowing Coach (Gregg) Williams, and then, getting a chance to be around some of these guys in the locker room, seeing what is going on here and seeing how excited everybody is, that is what drew me here. Position-wise, football that is kind of what I do. Learning it and being able to go out there and play, that is the easy part of it.”

© 2017 WKYC-TV