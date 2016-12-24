Jatavis Brown shines for San Diego Chargers defense

Rookie linebacker Jatavis Brown shines for the San Diego Chargers' defense. (Photo: Jake Roth, Custom)

CLEVELAND -- The San Diego Chargers made a considerable investment in their defense when they spent three of their first five picks in the 2016 NFL Draft to improve their front seven.



But while the Ohio State tandem of defensive lineman Joey Bosa (No. 3 overall pick) and linebacker Joshua Perry (fourth-round selection) attracted the headlines, the Chargers used a compensatory fifth-round choice on former University of Akron linebacker Jatavis Brown.



That pick has proven fruitful, as Brown is the third-leading tackler on the team.



“Jatavis has done a phenomenal job for us,” Chargers coach Mike McCoy said. “What a great young player. He has a really bright future in this league.”



Brown ranks third on the Chargers in total tackles (62), tied for second in solo stops (49), tied for fourth in assists (13), third in sacks (3.0) and forced fumbles (two) in just 10 games, only five of which he has started.



But for those who watched Brown prepare during the offseason program and training camp, they are not surprised by his productivity.



“You knew he was a special person when he first got here for the rookie minicamp. As he is walking down the halls, he has his (Microsoft) Surface out studying everything as he is walking to go eat, just watching film, and he can’t get enough ball,” McCoy said.



“He was up here all the time with the coaches trying to learn a little more as training camp went on. He was always asking good questions. He has done a nice job for us in the short amount of time he has played with us this year. Once his role picked up this year with a couple injuries on our team, you really like what he does inside for us. I really look forward to watching him this weekend and in his future.”



After a bitter contract dispute with the front office that kept him out of training camp and injuries prevented him from playing in the first three games, Bosa has proven to be an effective pass rusher at the professional level following a stand-out career at The Ohio State University. Through 10 games, nine of which he has started, Bosa has registered 7.5 sacks and forced one fumble.



And Bosa counts himself fortunate to be playing with a hard-working player like Brown, as he feels it makes the entire defense better with a playmaker at inside linebacker.



“I trained with JB down in Florida for the Combine, so I have been around him for a while and have gotten to know him,” Bosa said. “He is a great guy.



“I love to have him on our team and just to see the sort of impact that he is making, which just watching him train back a few months ago, I knew the kind of player he could be. He is such a fast, strong guy and so underrated coming into this draft that I was really happy when we ended up getting him.”