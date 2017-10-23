Jim Donovan on state of Cleveland Browns: 'Everything is going wrong from every corner in Berea'

(Photo: WKYC)

CLEVELAND - "Everything is going wrong from every corner in Berea."

That's the assessment of 'The Voice of the Browns,' Jim Donovan, following the team's loss to the Titans on Sunday that was punctuated by several pieces of off-the-field news.

Future Hall of Fame OT Joe Thomas is lost for the season with torn triceps

QB DeShone Kizer was benched for the second time this season due to poor play. We also found out that the rookie was seen at a local club late Friday night/early Saturday morning.

We also found out that WRs Kenny Britt and Corey Coleman were sent home last weekend from Houston for breaking curfew

Meanwhile the QB the Browns passed up in 2016, Carson Wentz, is playing at an MVP level with the Eagles. Other NFL teams that formerly were in the same spot as the Browns among the worst in the league are now noticeably better, while Cleveland remains a franchise lost.

