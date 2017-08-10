Jim Donovan previews tonight's preseason opener for the Cleveland Browns

Entering his 19th season as the "Voice of the Browns," Jim Donovan is certainly hoping things will turn around in the Dawg Pound this year.
It all starts tonight from FirstEnergy Stadium with the preseason opener against the New Orleans Saints, and questions still remain for several positions, especially quarterback.
Check out Jimmy's full preview of tonights matchup from down on the sidelines.
