Jimmy Haslam: Cleveland Browns' failures lead back to ownership

CLEVELAND -- The Cleveland Browns’ failures on the field lead directly to the owner’s box.

Browns owner Jimmy Haslam delivered that message to the media following Sunday’s 27-24 overtime loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field, and with the team finishing a franchise-worst 1-15 season, the man at the top of the organization took full responsibility for the struggles that have been present since his purchase of the team in October of 2012.

“Clearly not an acceptable year, and going back, I was thinking about this riding in from the airport, really, since we’ve bought the team, it’s a totally unacceptable performance, which this ownership will take the entire blame for,” Haslam said, flatly.

“It’s very disappointing all around. This year has been disappointing, but so have the other years.”

Since purchasing the Browns from the Lerner Family Trust during the 2012 season, the team has posted a 19-55 record, including three years with four or fewer wins.

“All organizations, at the end of the day, flow to the people at the top, and we haven’t made good decisions along the way, so we’ll accept the blame,” Haslam said. “Our record as owners is terrible, but we’re not giving up. Has it been fun? No. Is it discouraging at times? Yes, but we’re going to get better. We’re more than ever determined to get this right.”

Although the Browns experienced the worst season in franchise history in 2016, Haslam pledged continuity within the coaching staff and front office during the offseason.

Since 2012, the Browns have fired three head coaches and top front-office regimes.

“I think we’ve learned from our previous mistakes, and I think it is important to have continuity,” Haslam said. “Until you get the right people in place, you’ve got to keep making moves. Like I said before, I think we have the right people in place, am excited about working with that group going forward, and we’re more determined than ever to turn this thing around.

“We set up our draft last year to build for these next two years, and I think our entire organization will be judged in how well we do going forward by our decisions. It’s not all draft. It’s, ‘What kind of players do you keep?’ Whether we’re active in free agency or not, there’s multiple people and decisions that we’ll make and we need to get them right.”

Part of the reason Haslam is standing behind coach Hue Jackson and front-office executives Sashi Brown and Paul DePodesta is because “there’s no question” the team made progress in 2016 despite their record.

“You could argue that effort-wise, our effort’s been tremendous all year, particularly in the last two years,” Haslam said. “We’re playing a lot of young guys, and I think they got better. Shon Coleman came in and played. I haven’t looked at the tape, but obviously, pretty respectable in the second half. There were bright spots, but let’s be realistic, 1-15, I don’t want to sugarcoat things. We’ve got a ways to go.”