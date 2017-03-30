JIMMY'S TAKE | Browns may wait until 2018 to find QB of future

Deshaun Watson (left) and Mitchell Trubisky (right) are two possible options for the Browns with the #12 pick in next month's NFL Draft. (Photo: USA TODAY)

Many of you may not like this take from WKYC Channel 3 Sports Director (and 'Voice of the Browns') Jim Donovan so brace yourselves:

The starting quarterback for your Cleveland Browns in 2017 may very well be....Cody Kessler.

At this point there seems to be zero movement in any trade discussions between the Browns and Patriots to bring Jimmy Garoppolo to Cleveland.

The Browns seem to have no interest in keeping newly acquired Brock Osweiler around. At least, not now.

And as Jimmy reads the tea leaves, he doesn't get the sense that the Browns are in love with any of the top rookie quarterbacks coming out in this year's draft. Not Mitch Trubisky, nor Deshaun Watson, or even DeShone Kizer.

So if that's the case, Jimmy suspects the Browns are going to wait and perhaps look ahead to the possible crop of quarterbacks coming out in 2018, including UCLA's Josh Rosen, or Sam Darnold from USC.

Will you be patient with the team for that long?

